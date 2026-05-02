“Vietnam Museum” in the heart of Indonesia

Tucked away in a quiet street in Pondok Gede on Indonesia's Java island, the home of Lumban Sianipar leaves a lasting impression on visitors. Not for its architecture, but for its interior – a more than 500-square-metre space arranged like a miniature “Vietnam museum”, preserving hundreds of memorabilia from his years living and working in Hanoi.

Lumban Sianipar falls in love with scenes of Vietnamese rural landscapes. Photo: VNA

At the entrance, a large lacquer painting composed of four panels vividly depicting a traditional Vietnamese rural market immediately draws attention. Sianipar said it is among his most treasured pieces. Although he has been offered tens of millions of rupiah for the painting on multiple occasions, he has firmly refused to sell it, choosing instead to keep it as an irreplaceable part of his memories.

The family’s collection gradually evolves into a unique cultural space, allowing visitors to feel the “essence of Vietnam” in a foreign land. Photo: VNA

Inside, the house unfolds as a cultural journey through Vietnam, with walls adorned with mother-of-pearl inlay works, eggshell art, lacquer and oil paintings. Intricately crafted wooden cabinets, Bat Trang ceramics and various handicrafts are thoughtfully arranged, creating a space that is both elegant and warmly imbued with Vietnamese character.

Sianipar takes pride in these items, which are closely tied to his tenure in Vietnam as Indonesia’s Defence Attaché. His family lived on Ngo Quyen street from 1994 to 1997, a period when Hanoi was undergoing transformation in the wake of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) scheme. For him, it was a peaceful and fulfilling chapter, despite being far from home. His wife and three children still recall Hanoi’s quiet streets, craft shops and distinctive cuisine.