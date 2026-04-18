An American War Veteran’s Lifelong Bond with Vietnam

18/04/2026

For years, residents of Ha Hoi alley in Hanoi have been familiar with Chuck Searcy, an American war veteran who lives a quiet life and has seamlessly blended into the rhythms of the capital's everyday life.

After more than three decades in Vietnam, Chuck Searcy has made the country his second home. In the photo: Chuck Searcy in April 2026. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

After a busy day, he often takes an unhurried walk before stopping at his regular café, where a cup of coffee has become an essential part of his daily routine. On a sunny April afternoon at Oia Café, Searcy reunited with Nguyen Hai Anh, a Vietnamese friend visiting from Myanmar. The two first met at this very spot five years earlier. Their reunion, simple yet warm, opened stories of a journey that led a former American soldier to find his “second home” in the heart of Vietnam.

Chuck Searcy chats with his friend, Nguyen Hai Anh. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Chuck Searcy at his favorite café on Tran Quoc Toan Street in Hanoi. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Searcy experienced the war in Vietnam in all its harshness. When he returned to Vietnam years later to work with RENEW, a project funded by the US Department of State, he revisited former battlefields, meeting with people in communities that are still living with the legacy of unexploded ordnance. Through those encounters, a quiet but lasting bond began to take shape. In 1995, he made the decision to move to Vietnam permanently. When asked why he chose not to return to the US, he said with quiet sincerity that he loves the culture and the people of Vietnam, especially its spiritual traditions, something he could not find in America. It is the bond that keeps him here. Unless age or illness forces him otherwise, he intends to stay. For him, Vietnam is truly a place worth living. Oia Café, with its intimate decor inspired by Hanoi and welcoming young staff, has become a familiar extension of his daily life. The baristas know his coffee preferences by heart. Some days, he stops by two or three times, not just for the coffee, but to immerse himself in the city’s gentle pace.



After more than 30 years in Vietnam, Chuck Searcy’s deepest sense of “understanding” comes from witnessing the nation’s profound transformation. For him, seeing Vietnam flourish is a testament to progress. He believes tourism has bridged borders and forged new friendships, noting that the Vietnamese people are inherently peaceloving, warm, and welcoming to their American friends.

Reading is a daily habit that Chuck Searcy has maintained throughout his years living in Vietnam. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

For Searcy, true understanding stems from daily life rather than grand gestures. Whether wandering through narrow alleys or conversing in Vietnamese with people of all ages, he finds a deep connection in their shared stories. Within Vietnamese culture, he identifies honesty and respect, the core values he cherishes most.

Everyday conversations help Chuck Searcy gain deeper insight into the lives and perspectives of people in Vietnam. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

A pacifist, Searcy shared the nation’s joy during the historic days of April as Vietnam celebrated National Reunification Day. He believes only peace can foster the tranquility he now experiences in Hanoi.

While many of his contemporaries have returned to the US or passed away, Searcy chooses to stay. His bonds with Vietnamese neighbors, friends, colleagues at Project RENEW, and fellow members of Veterans for Peace (VFP 160) have become inseparable parts of his life.

After years shaped by war and decades in Vietnam, he chose to stay, not just to live, but to understand and belong. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Chuck Searcy’s Journey • June 1967 - June 1968: Served in Vietnam with Military Intelligence Battalion 519, based in Saigon • 1969: Returned to the US; studied at University of Georgia and joined Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) • 1992: Returned to Vietnam • 1995 - present: Lives and works in Vietnam • Co-founder of Project RENEW in Quang Tri; representative of the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation (VVAF) in Vietnam; President of Veterans for Peace, Chapter 160 • 2003: Awarded the Friendship Order by the Vietnamese government





His decision to stay is rooted in these everyday moments and the people he holds dear. For him, the concept of home is simple: home is where you are loved.

While younger generations often choose where to live based on opportunity and gain, Chuck Searcy opts for a different path: living slowly, integrating, and savoring the peace of Hanoi. Modest and friendly, he has become attached to the city, staying to understand, and ultimately, to belong.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi