Vietnam - South Africa Borderless Connections

15/05/2026

Amidst the vibrant and diverse tapestry of life in South Africa, Vietnam is present through everyday yet deeply meaningful moments - from high-level diplomatic meetings and community outreach to culinary and cultural experiences. These modest stories are quietly forging bonds between the two nations, transcending geographical distance to mutual empathy and shared values.

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong presents Vietnam Pictorial editions to former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki. Photo: Hong Minh/VNA

The Vietnam News Agency’s English-language Vietnam Pictorial editions distributed monthly in South Africa serve as a vital bridge connecting Vietnam with South African leaders, entrepreneurs, and the wider community.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan introduces Vietnamese culture to South African guests during the "Vietnam Day in South Africa" program organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: VNA

Traditional Vietnamese Non la (conical hats) capture the interest of South African and international friends at the “Day of Pho” event in Pretoria. Photo: Hong Minh/VNA

Through visually stunning layouts and compelling narratives, the magazine brings to life a dynamic, culturally rich, and hospitable Vietnam. To add a personal touch, these editions are often accompanied by small, thoughtful gifts like Vietnamese coffee, tea, or traditional snacks, making Vietnam closer to South African friends.

This outreach extends well beyond the printed editions. Culinary showcases featuring Pho, spring rolls, and traditional sweet soups have sparked a genuine fascination with Vietnamese flavors among international friends. The presence of the graceful Ao dai at cultural events also leaves a lasting impression, serving as a proud and instantly recognizable symbol of national identity. Through these simple efforts, the image of Vietnam is spreading naturally, sincerely, and with enduring vitality in South Africa./.

By Hong Minh/VNA

Translated by Hong Hanh