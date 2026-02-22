Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Presented to International Diplomats

22/02/2026

A delegation of ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, heads of representative offices, and leaders of international organizations in Vietnam took part in a cultural experience at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.



The program aimed to promote the beauty of Vietnam; it’s scenery and people, along with the rich values of its traditional cultural heritage, to international friends. During the journey, diplomats explored cultural spaces from the northern highlands to the riverine landscapes of the south, gaining a vivid sense of Vietnam’s principle of “unity in diversity”.

The delegation of diplomatic representatives tours the Cham tower architectural complex. Photo: Lam Son

An international delegate enjoying hands-on experiences in making Bau Truc pottery, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding. Photo: Lam Son

The journey began at the Muong village, where international guests were impressed by distinctive stilt houses with turtle shell- shaped curved roofs, closely associated with the Muong epic “De dat, de nuoc” (the birth of the earth and water). Besides sightseeing, the ambassadors took part in daily community activities such as traditional weaving and handicraft-making, and enjoyed folk performing arts. The stilt-house courtyard came alive as diplomats joined bamboo pole dances and participated in the traditional con (a colorful fabric ball) throwing game.

Xo Dang ethnic people introduce traditional musical instruments to international visitors. Photo: Lam Son

Leaving the Muong cultural space, the delegation continued to the Xo Dang village, where the resonant sounds of traditional bamboo instruments such as the To rung and Klong put captivated visitors. Xo Dang artisans helped guests play the instruments, creating a vibrant atmosphere of artistic exchange that transcended cultural boundaries.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy and international diplomats explore the cultural heritage of the Muong ethnic group. Photo: Lam Son

Another highlight of the journey was the Khmer Pagoda area and the Cham Tower complex. Delegates immersed themselves in the cultural program “Colors of Vinh Long Culture,” which featured heritage art forms such as Don ca tai tu (southern folk singing), Sac bua (Tet greeting) folk singing in Phu Le, and the graceful Rom vong dance. In particular, the Bau Truc pottery craft, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, drew strong interest as many guests shaped clay for the first time under the guidance of skilled artisans.

International delegates express delight as they display products they made themselves during a hands-on experience of Tra Vinh's traditional coconut-leaf weaving. Photo: Lam Son

More than a sightseeing activity, the visit served as a meaningful cultural bridge, helping to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between Vietnam and countries and international organizations worldwide. Through the experience, the image of a culturally rich, dynamic, and peace-loving Vietnam left a lasting impression on international friends.

By Lam Son Translated by Nguyen Tuoi