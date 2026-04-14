Joining Hands to Build a Future for Vietnamese Children

14/04/2026

After nearly two years in the country, Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative to Vietnam, expresses deep admiration for the nation’s optimism, its drive for development, and its unwavering commitment to children. In her view, when a society prioritizes investing in its youth, it builds the bedrock for sustainable progress and a prosperous future.

Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Vietnam: A Land of Hope and Determination to Leave No Child Behind

Drawing on more than 25 years of service with UNICEF worldwide, Silvia Danailov notes that Vietnam has left a unique impression on her. From her first day in the country, she was struck by a palpable sense of optimism present in conversation, institution, and daily life. "I felt an immediate positive energy," she recalls. "The dynamic, hardworking, and welcoming spirit of the people - especially the youth - creates a vitality that is essential for a society confidently integrating with the world".

However, this impression was tested in a profound way. Just months into her tenure, Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm in seven decades, devastated communities across the country. During her field missions to remote, affected areas, she met families who had lost everything and children whose lives had been abruptly disrupted. Yet, it was their resilience that stayed with her most.

Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, attends the signing ceremony of the diplomatic notes for cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Embassy of Japan. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Silvia Danailov during a working session with partners from the Japanese Embassy and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on child protection during a disaster response. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

"Even in the hardest moments, children still held onto their smiles and nurtured their dreams, while families worked tirelessly to rebuild," Danailov shares. "These experiences sharpened my view of Vietnam today: a country modernizing with confidence, committed to social progress and inclusion, proud of its culture yet outward-looking. Above all, it is a country full of hope – driven by the aspiration of its people, especially its children and young generation".

Partnering for Comprehensive Development and Child Protection

Throughout the past 50 years, UNICEF has been a steadfast partner to Vietnam, supporting transformative progress across multiple sectors. From rebuilding schools, health services, and water systems after reunification, to helping eliminate polio and neonatal tetanus, establishing family and juvenile courts, recognizing social work as a profession, expanding digital learning tools, and integrating climate resilience into child focused programmes; our cooperation has evolved in step with the country’s development journey.

Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative, and ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam, sign a project to strengthen children’s resilience to natural disasters and climate change through integrating disaster risk reduction education in Vietnam. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Cooperation between UNICEF, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Embassy of Japan on the project to strengthen children’s resilience to natural disasters and climate change through integrating disaster risk reduction education in Vietnam. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Recent education reform – including tuition-free public education, the new Law on Teachers, Resolution No. 71 on education and training, and Resolution No. 57 on science, technology, and digital transformation – underscore Vietnam’s continued commitment to learning. Complementary policies, such as Resolution No. 218 to universalize early childhood education for children aged 3-5, are helping ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds are not left behind during the most critical years of development. Alongside these advances, Danailov emphasizes that equity, inclusion, and child protection remain central to UNICEF’s partnership with the government, ensuring that progress reaches every child. UNICEF supports Vietnam across a wide range of priorities: strengthening health and nutrition services, early childhood development and education systems; enhancing child protection and social protection policies; expanding access to safe water and sanitation; and promoting climate-resilient infrastructure and services. These efforts aim to ensure that every child - regardless of location, gender, ethnicity, or ability - can grow up safely, develop to their fullest potential, and participate fully in society.



Silvia Danailov and Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long at the 50th anniversary celebration of Vietnam-UNICEF cooperation. Photo: Files

Silvia Danailov at a UNICEF ceremony pledging emergency relief and recovery support for clean water and sanitation in provinces affected by Super Typhoon Yagi. Photo: Files

Taking a commemorative photo with UNICEF colleagues. Photo: Files

A Future of Innovation, Inclusion, and Climate Resilience

Looking ahead, Danailov highlights the need to accelerate inclusive social development that benefits all girls and boys in Vietnam. Investment in education and skills development remains a central priority - particularly harnessing the benefits of digital transformation while keeping children safe and protected online. With climate risks intensifying, UNICEF is also committed to child-centred climate adaptation, including resilient schools, safer water systems, and social services that can withstand future shocks. Cooperation is also expanding into emerging priority areas, including mental health and psychosocial wellbeing.





SILVIA DANAILOV’S PROFESSIONAL PROFILE - Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in International Relations, specializing in Public International Law. - Appointed UNICEF Representative in Vietnam in August 2024. - Brings over 25 years of experience in international development and humanitarian action across multiple countries and regions, with a lifelong commitment to advancing the rights and wellbeing of children and women.

Silvia Danailov chatting with Vietnamese children. Photo: Files

“Vietnam’s progress has created strong momentum for the future,” Danailov observes. “As the country advances, there are critical opportunities to ensure that every child benefits. Continued investment in the most vulnerable children is essential for achieving development that is truly inclusive and sustainable”.

Driven by a deep affection for the country, Danailov remains committed to elevating the voices of the youth. "Listening to children and acting on their perspectives is essential to building a future that reflects their needs," she concludes. "When every girl and boy is supported to learn, develop, and thrive, Vietnam will fully realize its vast human potential”./.

Story: Bich Van

Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP & Files

Translated by Hong Hanh



