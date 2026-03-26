Temple of Literature Night Tour Enhanced by Digital Innovation

Within the sacred grounds of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, also known as the Temple of Literature, the night tour is redefining how visitors experience one of Vietnam’s most revered heritage sites. As dusk settles over the ancient courtyards, a carefully orchestrated interplay of light, sound, and digital technology transforms the space into an immersive cultural journey that bridges past and present.

A system of guiding lights helps visitors explore the historical site along a well-designed experiential route. Photo: VNA

Within the sacred grounds of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, also known as the Temple of Literature, the night tour is redefining how visitors experience one of Vietnam’s most revered heritage sites. As dusk settles over the ancient courtyards, a carefully orchestrated interplay of light, sound, and digital technology transforms the space into an immersive cultural journey that bridges past and present.

Rather than simply observing relics in silence, visitors are guided through a dynamic narrative shaped by projection mapping, ambient lighting, and interactive installations. The stone steles of doctoral laureates, long regarded as symbols of scholarly achievement, are illuminated with subtle visual effects that evoke the intellectual spirit of Thang Long. Meanwhile, virtual reality experiences allow guests to step back in time, gaining deeper insight into the rituals, education system, and Confucian values that once defined Vietnam’s first national university.

Projection mapping tells old tales on the old tree bark at the Temple of Literature. Photo: VNA

Lighting systems highlights stone carvings and ancient architecture at the Temple of Literature. Photo: VNA

Projection mapping recreates the historical story of the Temple of Literature, allowing viewers to explore the beauty of this national cultural heritage in a novel way. Photo: VNA

The traditional classroom setting is recreated at the Temple of Literature, where calligraphy becomes a bridge between Confucian heritage and contemporary experience. Photo: VNA

The Khue Van Cac Gate is illuminated artistically, highlighting the beauty of traditional architecture in a modern setting. Photo: VNA

What distinguishes this night tour is its ability to make heritage “speak” in a contemporary language. Technology does not overshadow tradition; instead, it amplifies it—helping younger generations and international visitors connect with cultural values that might otherwise feel distant. Interactive elements encourage participation, turning passive observation into active exploration, while carefully designed storytelling ensures historical accuracy and emotional resonance.

This initiative reflects the broader vision of digital transformation outlined in Resolution 57, particularly in fostering the growth of cultural industries. By integrating innovation into heritage preservation, Hanoi is not only safeguarding its past but also enhancing its appeal as a modern, creative city.

More than just a tourism product, the night tour at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam represents a meaningful step toward revitalizing cultural heritage. It demonstrates how history, when reimagined through technology, can continue to inspire, educate, and thrive in contemporary life.

Foreign tourists enjoy the calligraphy experience at the Temple of Literature. Photo: VNA

Visitors experience calligraphy at the Temple of Literature, directly holding the brush and practicing each traditional stroke in the ancient cultural space. Photo: VNA

Young people visit an exhibition at the Temple of Literature. Photo: VNA