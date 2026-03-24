Seven Decades of Preserving and Promoting Vietnam’s Puppetry Art

Over more than seven decades since its founding in 1956, the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre has established itself as the country’s premier center for puppetry arts, playing a vital role in preserving and promoting a unique cultural heritage.

Traditional water puppetry performed at the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre. Photo: VNA

Over more than seven decades since its founding in 1956, the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre has established itself as the country’s premier center for puppetry arts, playing a vital role in preserving and promoting a unique cultural heritage.

From its early days, the theatre has drawn on the rich traditions of Vietnamese puppetry, particularly water puppetry, a distinctive art form deeply rooted in the agricultural life of the Red River Delta. Through generations of dedicated artists, these time-honored performances have been carefully safeguarded, ensuring that folk tales, legends and rural life continue to be vividly brought to life on stage.

Artists of the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre continue their efforts to promote national cultural values to domestic and international audiences, contributing to the implementation of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture. Photo: VNA

Traditional water puppetry performed at the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre. Photo: VNA

Artists of the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre during rehearsal. Photo: VNA

At the same time, the theatre has embraced innovation to remain relevant in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. By integrating modern staging techniques, lighting design and contemporary storytelling, it has expanded the expressive range of puppetry beyond its traditional boundaries. New productions often combine classic elements with modern themes, appealing to both domestic audiences and international visitors.

The theatre’s efforts have also extended beyond performance. It has actively participated in cultural exchanges and international festivals, introducing Vietnamese puppetry to audiences around the world. These activities not only enhance global appreciation of the art form but also reinforce Vietnam’s cultural identity on the international stage.

The Vietnam Puppetry Theatre has introduced many creative innovations, combining land-based puppetry with water puppetry to deliver unique performances to audiences. Photo: VNA

The 70-year milestone marks the enduring journey of generations of theatre artists in preserving and promoting traditional puppetry. Photo: VNA

Artists of the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre continue their efforts to promote national cultural values to domestic and international audiences, contributing to the implementation of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture. Photo: VNA



Equally important is its role in training and nurturing young talent. Through structured programs and mentorship, the theatre ensures that the next generation of puppeteers inherits both technical skills and a deep respect for tradition. This continuity is essential for sustaining the art form in the years to come.

As it marks the milestone of 70 years, the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre stands as a testament to the enduring vitality of Vietnamese culture—where tradition and innovation coexist, and where an age-old art continues to evolve while retaining its authentic soul.