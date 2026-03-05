Hoi An Dazzles at Opening of Light and Heritage Festival

A drone performance recreates the Dragon–Phoenix imagery in the sky over Hội An. Photo: VNA

On the evening of March 4, the 2026 Light and Heritage Festival officially opened at Ky Uc Hoi An Island in Da Nang.

A highlight of the event was a drone performance recreating the symbolic Dragon and Phoenix in the sky over Hội An, drawing large crowds of local residents and domestic and international visitors.

An artistic performance takes place during the program. Photo: VNA

The program blended modern technology, unmanned aerial vehicles, with a traditional artistic lantern system, creating a large-scale lightscape. The animated Dragon–Phoenix imagery was staged as a spring-opening ritual, conveying wishes for prosperity, fortune, and smooth beginnings in the new year.

The climax of the opening night featured a lighting effect simulating the Dragon and Phoenix “releasing” showers of “lucky petals” from the sky, forming a distinctive blessing ceremony above Hội An’s nightscape. An artistic fireworks display followed, closing the opening ritual and officially launching a series of events running through April 30.

The program draws large numbers of domestic and international visitors. Photo: VNA

