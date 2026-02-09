Stamp set, coin issued to mark Year of the Horse

A stamp design featuring a galloping horse to welcome the 2026 Lunar New Year. Photo: VNA

The “Tet Binh Ngo” stamp set comprises two stamps and one souvenir sheet, designed by artist Nguyen Quang Vinh and inspired by the image of the horse in Eastern culture. Under the theme “Ma dao thanh cong” (Horse Returns, Success Comes), the stamp set conveys wishes for a dynamic, resilient and successful new year.

In Eastern culture, the horse is a sacred animal symbolizing strength, loyalty, patience, and luck. This marks the first time the legendary "Nine-Maned Horse" has been featured on Vietnamese Lunar New Year stamps. Photo: VNA

In traditional beliefs, the horse is a sacred animal symbolising loyalty, vigour, patience and perseverance, and is also believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Drawing on this symbolism, the stamp set is presented in a contemporary folk-art style and, for the first time, features the image of the “Nine Red-Maned Horse” on Vietnam’s Tet stamps.

The sturdy bay horse carrying a large drum represents the Yang, while the white horse embodies the Yin. Together, they create a Yin-Yang harmony, symbolizing balance, concord, and an auspicious beginning. Photo: VNA

The stamps depict a pair of horses – a white horse and a crimson horse – carrying festive drums to welcome spring, symbolising the harmony of yin and yang and conveying a message of a new journey filled with prosperity, breakthroughs and success.

A close-up of the product packaging in lucky red, featuring collectible stamps and coins. Photo: VNA

The souvenir sheet features a herd of horses galloping together, highlighted by the image of a “thousand-mile horse” adorned with phoenix wings, expressing wishes for reunion, advancement and victory in the coming year.

The overall design of the “Nhat Ma Phi Van” coin set - an artistic masterpiece to welcome the 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse. Photo: VNA

In addition to the Lunar New Year stamp set, the Vietnam Post Corporation and the Vietnam Stamps Company have also introduced a commemorative coin depicting a sun horse soaring through the clouds, symbolising new opportunities and aspirations to reach broader horizons.

Issued in a limited quantity, the coin targets a wide range of audiences, from collectors and those seeking meaningful Tet gifts to businesses and partners wishing to choose a lucky symbol to mark the beginning of the new year./.