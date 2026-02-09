Arts
Stamp set, coin issued to mark Year of the Horse
The “Tet Binh Ngo” stamp set comprises two stamps and one souvenir sheet, designed by artist Nguyen Quang Vinh and inspired by the image of the horse in Eastern culture. Under the theme “Ma dao thanh cong” (Horse Returns, Success Comes), the stamp set conveys wishes for a dynamic, resilient and successful new year.
In traditional beliefs, the horse is a sacred animal symbolising loyalty, vigour, patience and perseverance, and is also believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Drawing on this symbolism, the stamp set is presented in a contemporary folk-art style and, for the first time, features the image of the “Nine Red-Maned Horse” on Vietnam’s Tet stamps.
The stamps depict a pair of horses – a white horse and a crimson horse – carrying festive drums to welcome spring, symbolising the harmony of yin and yang and conveying a message of a new journey filled with prosperity, breakthroughs and success.
The souvenir sheet features a herd of horses galloping together, highlighted by the image of a “thousand-mile horse” adorned with phoenix wings, expressing wishes for reunion, advancement and victory in the coming year.
In addition to the Lunar New Year stamp set, the Vietnam Post Corporation and the Vietnam Stamps Company have also introduced a commemorative coin depicting a sun horse soaring through the clouds, symbolising new opportunities and aspirations to reach broader horizons.
Issued in a limited quantity, the coin targets a wide range of audiences, from collectors and those seeking meaningful Tet gifts to businesses and partners wishing to choose a lucky symbol to mark the beginning of the new year./.