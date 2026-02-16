Thanh Ha Pottery Village Gears up for Tet

In these busy days leading up to the Lunar New Year, Thanh Ha pottery village in Hoi An is in full swing, with craftsmen working tirelessly to create the Year of the Horse zodiac figurines for Tet 2026.

This year's horses are chubby with short legs, exuding an aristocratic charm, symbolising accumulation and ease. Photo: VNA