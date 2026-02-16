Thanh Ha Pottery Village Gears up for Tet

In these busy days leading up to the Lunar New Year, Thanh Ha pottery village in Hoi An is in full swing, with craftsmen working tirelessly to create the Year of the Horse zodiac figurines for Tet 2026.
This year’s horses are chubby with short legs, exuding an aristocratic charm, symbolising accumulation and ease. Photo: VNA
Creating the clay for pottery requires patience and endurance. The skilled hands of the older artisans still tirelessly knead and treat the clay from the Thu Bon River, crafting the finest and most pliable material for the process. Photo: VNA
The atmosphere in the pottery workshops is filled with the spirit of Tet. Photo: VNA
International tourists are eager to try their hand at decorating raw pottery. Photo: VNA
