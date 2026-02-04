Art programme marks Party’s 96th anniversary

A political-artistic programme entitled “Duong len phia truoc” (The road ahead) was held at the Vietnam–Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hanoi on the evening of February 3 to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

A performance at the programme entitled “Duong len phia truoc”. Photo: VNA

A political-artistic programme entitled “Duong len phia truoc” (The road ahead) was held at the Vietnam–Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hanoi on the evening of February 3 to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), 40 years of the country’s Doi moi (renewal), the success of the 14th National Party Congress, and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

A performance staged at the political-artistic programme entitled “Duong len phia truoc” (The road ahead) held in Hanoi on February 4. Photo: VNA

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, along with leaders from ministries, central agencies and the Hanoi authorities.