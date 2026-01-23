Special Art Performance Celebrates Success of the 14th National Party Congress
The special art program titled “New Vision – New Era” took place on the evening of January 23, 2026, at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi to mark the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 96th anniversary of the Party’s founding (February 3, 1930–February 3, 2026).
The program ‘Under the Glorious Flag of the Party’ served as a special highlight rich in political, cultural, and artistic significance, reflecting the steadfast trust of the entire Party, people, and armed forces in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and their shared determination to unite in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA
