Te Tieu Traditional Puppet Performance Attracts Locals and Tourists in Hanoi

On February 18, 2026 (the second day of the Lunar New Year of Binh Ngo), a traditional puppet performance by the Te Tieu puppet guild was held at Ho Van Space, part of the Special National Relic Site of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, attracting a large number of residents and visitors. 
Performance of Te Tieu traditional puppetry. Photo: VNA
The programme draws strong interest from locals and tourists. Photo: VNA
Artisans from Te Tieu village manipulate the puppets. Photo: VNA
Visitors experience operating the puppets firsthand. Photo: VNA
Residents experience operating the puppets firsthand. Photo: VNA
Visitors experience operating the puppets firsthand. Photo: VNA

 

VNA/VNP

