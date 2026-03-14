French-Vietnamese artist’s exhibition in Paris highlights cultural connections

An exhibition by French-Vietnamese painter Lien Pham opened in Paris on March 13, showcasing a unique artistic approach that explores personal identity and cultural connections through experimental techniques.

Trinh Duc Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to France attends the opening ceremony, reflecting the interest of Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in cultural activities organised by overseas Vietnamese communities. Photo: VNA

Titled “Tisser des liens” (Weaving Connections), the exhibition is being held at the 6th arrondissement Town Hall from March 13 to April 4. The event has attracted the attention of art enthusiasts in the French capital as well as members of the Vietnamese community in France.



The opening ceremony was attended by Trinh Duc Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to France, reflecting the interest of Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in cultural activities organised by overseas Vietnamese communities.



Art lovers of all ages in France come to visit the exhibition. Photo: Ngoc Hiep, VNA correspondent in France. Photo: VNA

The exhibition features 31 artworks of various sizes. Lien introduces an experimental painting style that combines acrylic paint with cotton threads attached directly to the canvas.



The stretched threads create geometric layers and subtle lighting effects on the surface, giving the paintings both abstract qualities and a sense of spatial depth. Some works evoke natural landscapes, while others focus more on abstract visual language.

French-Vietnamese painter Lien Pham with a French friend at the exhibition. Photo: VNA

Born in Hanoi, Lien moved to France as an adult. She initially studied fashion design and spent many years working in a field that requires a high level of creativity. However, in 2021 she decided to shift her focus to painting as a way to rediscover personal inspiration and artistic expression.



The artist said the transition allowed her to reconnect with her creative instincts after years working in an industrialised creative environment.



In her works, threads are not merely decorative elements but symbolic “links” connecting colours, shapes and ideas. They represent relationships between different spaces and cultures, reflecting the exhibition’s central theme of connection./.