Preserving the Spirit of Hat Boi in the Modern Era

13/04/2026

Also known as Hat bo, Hat boi is a classical stage art deeply rooted in Vietnam’s cultural heritage. The genre blends music, dance, elaborate makeup and stylized movement within a strict system of conventions. Each character is highly symbolic, reflecting traditional concepts of morality, social order and human values. These codified artistic principles give Hat boi its distinctive identity. In today’s diverse cultural environment, however, the genre has become increasingly niche, competing with a wide range of modern entertainment.

Hat boi performances are often staged during festivals throughout southern Vietnam. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

In spite of these challenges, the Khanh Minh Hat Boi Troupe remains a dedicated space for preserving and practicing this classical art. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, it focuses on maintaining professional discipline and performing classic excerpts. Rehearsals are held regularly in a modest setting, where young performers learn patience, precision and commitment. Every gesture, glance and drumbeat is carefully refined to retain the authentic spirit of traditional theater.

A performance by the Khanh Minh Hat Boi Troupe may not always draw large audiences. But when the stage lights come on and the ceremonial drum is played, the elaborate costumes and ornate headdresses move in measured rhythms, evoking a time when Hat boi was an integral part of community cultural life.

Hat boi makeup is a highly stylized art form, using bold colors and sharp lines to express character traits. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Behind the troupe’s enduring efforts stands Meritorious Artist Ngoc Khanh, who has devoted her life to Hat boi. Now in her seventies, she continues to manage the troupe while also directing productions, organizing performances and mentoring younger artists.

“My passion for Hat boi has been with me since childhood. In 1975, I worked as a lecturer in the Hat boi Department at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema, helping train generations of performers. For me, sustaining the troupe is not only a profession but also a responsibility to preserve our cultural heritage,” Ngoc Khanh said.

Meritorious Artist Ngoc Khanh guides young performers before they go on stage. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Beyond the stage, the troupe places strong emphasis on education and outreach. Hat boi is introduced in schools, cultural festivals and community programs, not as a relic of the past, but as a living art form. Passing down the craft goes beyond performance techniques; it also involves instilling discipline, respect for the art’s founding masters and a deep awareness of cultural preservation.

The Khanh Minh Hat Boi Troupe upholds strict discipline while preserving iconic classical scenes. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Expressing the character’s spirit in each performance. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Ngoc Khanh closely observes and guides young performers on stage. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

The Khanh Minh Hat Boi Troupe remains a dedicated space for preserving and practicing this classical art. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

According to Ngoc Khanh, safeguarding traditional arts in today’s context remains a significant challenge. However, the perseverance of troupes like Khanh Minh shows that Hat boi can continue to exist in contemporary cultural life when sustained by passion, dedication and respect for traditional values.

By Thong Hai/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi