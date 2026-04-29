“Echoes of the Nation” Art Program Held in Hanoi

A special art program titled “Echoes of the Nations” took place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on April 28, drawing tens of thousands of spectators in a vibrant celebration of culture, history, and national pride.

A parade of Vietnam People's Army at the special art program. Photo: VNA

A special art program titled “Echoes of the Nations” took place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on April 28, drawing tens of thousands of spectators in a vibrant celebration of culture, history, and national pride.

The large-scale event brought together more than 2,000 artists and performers, alongside 500 officers and soldiers from the armed forces, creating a powerful blend of artistic expression and disciplined pageantry. With an audience of around 40,000, the stadium was transformed into a dynamic stage where music, dance, and visual storytelling converged.

A parade of Vietnam's Mobile Police Cavalry Force at the art program. Photo: VNA

An art performance at the program. Photo: VNA

A large audience attends the program. Photo: VNA

An art performance at the program. Photo: VNA



Structured in multiple thematic segments, the program traced the nation’s journey through time—from its deep-rooted cultural heritage to its struggles for independence and its aspirations in the modern era. Traditional art forms were seamlessly interwoven with contemporary staging techniques, including large-scale choreography, synchronized lighting, and multimedia projections, offering a visually striking and emotionally resonant experience.

Performances highlighted the diversity of Vietnam’s cultural identity, featuring folk melodies, regional dances, and symbolic imagery drawn from different parts of the country. At the same time, the presence of armed forces personnel underscored themes of unity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the nation.

Firework displays at the art program. Photo: VNA

Firework displays at the art program. Photo: VNA

Firework displays at the art program. Photo: VNA



Beyond entertainment, “Echoes of the Nations” served as a tribute to generations past while affirming a shared vision for the future. The program emphasized solidarity and cultural continuity, reinforcing the role of the arts in preserving heritage and fostering national cohesion.

As the final performance concluded amid applause and dazzling light displays, the event left a lasting impression on audiences, standing as a testament to the scale and vitality of Vietnam’s contemporary cultural scene.

Firework displays at the program. Photo: VNA



