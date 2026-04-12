"Vietnam: One Land, One People"

12/04/2026

Visitors at the exhibition "Vietnam: One Land, One People" at the House of Culture and Arts, Perpignan (France). Photo: Files

The photo exhibition "Vietnam: One Land, One People" showcases 45 works by journalist Le Minh, Bureau Chief of Vietnam Pictorial in Ho Chi Minh City. Held at the House of Culture and Arts (52 Avenue Paul Alduy) in Perpignan, France, the exhibition offers the public an authentic perspective on the natural beauty, daily life, and the development of Vietnam.

Journalist Le Minh began his career as a photojournalist at Vietnam Pictorial in 2006. Throughout his 20-year career, he has traveled the length and breadth of Vietnam - from the remote villages of the northern highlands and the sun-drenched central region to the Mekong Delta and the nation's distant islands.



The event was organized by the University Center for French Studies (CUEF) at the University of Perpignan Via Domitia (France) as part of the "Rendez-vous des francophonies" (Meeting of the Francophonie) program. The exhibition also aims to honor the image of Vietnamese women, women bridging the French-Vietnamese relationship, and women in the field of science.

Journalist Le Minh began his career as a photojournalist at Vietnam Pictorial in 2006. Throughout his 20-year career, he has traveled the length and breadth of Vietnam - from the remote villages of the northern highlands and the sun-drenched central region to the Mekong Delta and the nation's distant islands.



According to Le Minh, every journey is an opportunity to capture everyday moments, unique cultural traits, and the country's transformation. Through his lens, he aspires to introduce international friends to a Vietnam, rich in identity, filled with friendly people, and undergoing a powerful transformation through development and global integration.

Le Minh’s work has been widely published in Vietnam Pictorial’s 5-language print editions and its 10-language website, contributing to the promotion of a captivating, dynamic, and hospitable Vietnam to readers worldwide./.





Vietnam Pictorial is proud to present a selection of outstanding works by journalist Le Minh from the "Vietnam: One Land, One People" photo exhibition:

A solar farm stretching beneath towering wind turbines illustrates the new face of the sun-drenched land of Ninh Thuan - now part Khanh Hoa Province. Photo: Le Minh/VNP