Serious Sedimentation Threatens Key Estuaries in Nghe An

For many years, the estuaries of Lach Van, Lach Quen, Lach Thoi, and Lach Con in Nghe An province have faced increasingly severe sedimentation and waterway shallowing. Sandbars continue to expand toward the river mouths, while channels shift unpredictably, creating major obstacles for fishing vessels and threatening the livelihoods of coastal communities.

These estuaries play a vital role in the marine economy of Nghe An, serving as important gateways for hundreds of fishing boats operating along Vietnam’s north-central coast. However, the growing accumulation of sand and sediment has significantly narrowed and altered navigation routes. During low tide, many sections become dangerously shallow, forcing fishermen to wait for favorable water levels or travel longer distances to reach the open sea.

For local fishermen, the changing waterways have become a constant concern. Boats frequently run aground while entering or leaving the estuaries, especially during rough weather or at night. Many vessel owners must spend additional money on fuel, repairs, and dredging support, increasing operational costs and reducing the efficiency of fishing activities. In some areas, larger fishing boats are no longer able to access traditional anchorage points safely.

Beyond its impact on fisheries, the severe sedimentation also threatens the broader development of Nghe An’s coastal economy. The unstable waterways affect logistics, seafood trading activities, and storm shelter operations for fishing fleets. During the rainy and storm seasons, the risks to maritime safety become even more serious, placing additional pressure on local authorities and rescue forces.

Many fishing boats are forced to remain stranded on dry ground at Lach Quen estuary due to extremely low water levels and significant tidal fluctuations. Photo: VNA



In recent years, Nghe An province has implemented dredging projects and proposed long-term solutions to stabilize the estuaries and restore navigation channels. However, due to the complex interaction of river flows, coastal currents, and climate change, sedimentation continues to evolve rapidly.

Along the windswept coast of Nghe An, the struggle against encroaching sandbars reflects the ongoing challenge of balancing marine economic development with the forces of nature. For coastal residents whose lives depend on the sea, restoring safe and stable estuaries remains an urgent priority.