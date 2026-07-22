Vietnam, Japan Seek to Deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

At the meeting, both sides shared the delight at the substantive and steady progress in relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the LDP, as well as the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Trung congratulated Japan and the LDP on their recent achievements, noting that following the successful visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in May, the current visit by the high-ranking LDP delegation carries significant importance for further strengthening ties between the two ruling parties and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Hagiuda congratulated Vietnam on the successful 14th National Party Congress and commended the new leadership's determination to advance administrative reform, streamline local government structures and pursue the goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.



He said he is pleased to return to Vietnam three years after his 2023 visit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Japan diplomatic relations as Chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council. He also praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and highlighted the importance of the two ruling parties' effective cooperation under a memorandum signed in 2015.

Delegates pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

Noting the considerable potential for further expanding bilateral ties, Trung proposed that both sides strengthen mutual understanding and political trust through more high-level exchanges, enhance cooperation between the parties' respective commissions, and effectively implement agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, particularly those in the fields of economy, science and technology, and education and training agreed during Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to Vietnam in May.



He also called for closer coordination, exchanges of views and mutual support on regional and international issues.



On the occasion, Trung invited representatives of the Japanese Government and local authorities to attend the second Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, scheduled to take place in the central city of Hue in early September 2026. He also expressed hope that the LDP will continue supporting policies to ensure fair and favourable living and working conditions for the approximately 700,000 Vietnamese residing in Japan.



Agreeing with the minister's proposals, Hagiuda affirmed that he would continue working to encourage the LDP and the Japanese Government to advance substantive cooperation between the LDP and the CPV and further deepen bilateral relations, particularly in digital transformation, green transition and energy security.



He highlighted the importance of effectively implementing Japanese initiatives such as the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (POWERR Asia)./.