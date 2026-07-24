Vietnam Promotes Bilateral Cooperation with Philippines, EU, Norway on AMM-59 Sidelines

A view of the meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro. Photo: VNA



During his meeting with Lazaro, the two ministers welcomed the positive progress in the Vietnam–Philippines enhanced strategic partnership and the increasingly close coordination between the two foreign ministries, particularly in successfully organising the recent visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.

The two sides agreed to promptly formulate an action programme to implement the outcomes of the visit, strengthen political trust, and convene the next meeting of the ministerial-level joint commission for bilateral cooperation at an early date, with a view to further deepening bilateral ties.



The ministers shared the view that the regional and international landscape continues to evolve rapidly and complicatedly, while multilateralism and the fundamental principles governing international relations are facing growing challenges. Against this backdrop, they agreed that ASEAN remains a successful model of regional cooperation, maintaining unity, consensus and centrality, thereby making an important contribution to peace, stability and cooperation in the region.



Trung commended the Philippines' leading role as ASEAN Chair 2026, particularly its efforts to preserve ASEAN unity and consensus and promote the bloc's common voice in response to complex developments, including the adoption of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement on the Evolving Situation in the Middle East.



Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung meets Tess Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines. Photo: VNA



Lazaro thanked Vietnam for its consistent coordination and support, and highly valued the country's role and positive contributions within ASEAN. Both sides agreed to continue strengthening consultations and coordinating positions, especially in the preparation for the 49th ASEAN Summit and the remaining activities of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2026.



On the East Sea, the two ministers agreed to continue close coordination in negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



On the same day, the Vietnamese FM also met with Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.





Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas. Photo: VNA

The two sides affirmed the importance they attach to Vietnam–EU relations, welcomed the positive development of bilateral cooperation, and agreed to continue promoting high-level visits, exchanges and contacts, while effectively and substantively implementing the agreements already reached, with a view to further deepening, strengthening and enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership established in January this year.



Kallas highly valued Vietnam's development achievements and its increasingly active role in the region and the world.



The two sides held in-depth discussions on expanding cooperation in energy, energy security, green transition, energy transition and strengthening supply chain resilience.





Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas. Photo: VNA

Both officials underscored the importance of maintaining freedom, security and safety of navigation, ensuring uninterrupted international sea lanes, diversifying energy sources, and enhancing coordination to improve resilience against external shocks.



Trung proposed that the EU step up support for Vietnam in technology transfer, green finance, renewable energy development, smart grids, energy storage and human resources training.



Both sides also affirmed their support for efforts to conclude an effective and substantive COC consistent with international law and UNCLOS 1982.



They further agreed to strengthen dialogue and coordination to address outstanding issues and resolve difficulties in an appropriate manner.



Trung informed the EU side that Vietnam is vigorously implementing comprehensive measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. He called on the EU to objectively and comprehensively assess Vietnam's substantive progress and newly adopted measures, towards lifting the "yellow card" imposed on Vietnamese seafood exports at the earliest opportunity.



The minister also reaffirmed that Vietnam is strictly complying with international standards and is working closely with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) during its assessment on tax transparency and exchange of information. He urged the EU to acknowledge Vietnam's efforts and concrete progress and consider removing Vietnam from the EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions at the earliest review.



Building on the positive outcomes achieved in implementing the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), both sides agreed that the early ratification and entry into force of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) would provide additional momentum for investment cooperation, attract high-quality investment flows and further strengthen mutual interests between Vietnam and the EU. Trung called on the EU to encourage the remaining member states to ratify the agreement as soon as possible.





A view of the meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. Photo: VNA



At his meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trung welcomed Norway's role and contributions to the successful conclusion of negotiations on the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in July this year.



He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the EFTA partners to expedite the legal review and complete the necessary procedures with a view to signing the agreement within 2026. He described the agreement as an important milestone that would inject fresh momentum into Vietnam–Norway relations as the two countries prepare to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. On the occasion, Trung invited Eide to pay an official visit to Vietnam, and the Norwegian minister gladly accepted.

The Vietnamese minister stressed Vietnam's desire to strengthen cooperation with Norway in areas where Norway has strength and Vietnam has demand, particularly renewable energy, green transition, the sustainable marine economy, green technology, smart power grids, and human resource development.



For his part, Eide praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements, affirming that Norway regards Vietnam as an important and trusted partner in the region. He expressed Norway's readiness to share experience and promote practical cooperation aligned with Vietnam's development priorities.





Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. Photo: VNA



The ministers agreed to further strengthen coordination within regional and international mechanisms. Trung highly appreciated Norway's constructive contributions to ASEAN and the region, expressing support for Norway's efforts to deepen its engagement with the bloc and continue making pragmatic contributions to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.



Eide stated that Norway attaches great importance to its cooperation with ASEAN and looks forward to working closely with Vietnam to make ASEAN–Norway relations increasingly substantive and effective./.