Prime Minister Calls for Building Elite, Professional International Search and Rescue Force

Speaking at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 11 to honour the Vietnamese military and public security rescue mission that assisted Venezuela following the twin earthquakes, PM Hung praised the contingent for its courage, professionalism and humanitarian spirit, saying their efforts had further enhanced Vietnam’s international standing as a responsible and compassionate member of the global community.



The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, leaders of ministries and agencies, all 124 members of the rescue mission, and Chargé d’Affaires of Venezuela in Vietnam Estela del Valle Quijada Suárez.

Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Relief Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and head of the mission, reported at the ceremony that the Government had swiftly approved the deployment of personnel, equipment, medical supplies and relief goods immediately after the earthquakes on June 24 caused widespread casualties and destruction in Venezuela.



The 124-member contingent, drawn from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, departed with 10 rescue dogs and specialised equipment to support search and rescue operations.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang presents the Fatherland Protection Order and the Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit to outstanding individuals. Photo: VNA

During its mission from June 29 to July 7, the team worked around the clock under extremely hazardous conditions amid heavily damaged and contaminated disaster zones. Despite the challenges, rescue personnel recovered 57 victims' bodies and handed them over to local authorities and families. They also identified and reported several suspected locations where additional victims might be trapped.



Beyond search and rescue operations, the Vietnamese team provided humanitarian assistance to affected communities by delivering 5.6 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including food, blankets and protective clothing. Team members also donated their mission allowances and raised an additional 15,000 USD for disaster victims, while providing medical examinations and free medicines to more than 132 local residents.



In recognition of the mission's contributions, Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez awarded the delegation the "Hero of Venezuela" Medal and sent a letter of appreciation to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. The delegation received the First-Class "Hero of Venezuela" Medal collectively, while all 124 members were awarded the Second-Class "Hero of Venezuela" Medals. The mission's rescue dog unit was honoured with the Meritorious Service Medal.





The rescue team of the Ministry of National Defence. Photo: VNA

The rescue team of the Minister of Public Security at the ceremony. Photo: VNA

Welcoming the delegation home, PM Hung said Vietnam, having experienced devastating wars and natural disasters, deeply understood the value of international solidarity and assistance. With its growing capacity and international position, the country now stands ready to contribute more actively to addressing common global challenges.



He noted that Vietnam has repeatedly dispatched rescue teams, equipment and humanitarian aid to countries affected by major disasters in recent years. Despite difficult and dangerous conditions, Vietnamese rescue missions have consistently delivered tangible results while projecting the image of a responsible, compassionate and professional nation.



The PM commended the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam Airlines and other relevant agencies for their close coordination in organising and supporting the mission.



He particularly commended the officers and soldiers who worked directly in disaster-hit areas, saying their dedication had demonstrated the finest qualities of Vietnam's armed forces.



As Vietnam enters a new stage of development with greater aspirations and international responsibilities, PM Hung stressed the need to further strengthen the country's capacity for international search and rescue and humanitarian assistance.



He called for greater awareness of the strategic importance of international disaster response as part of Vietnam's capability to address non-traditional security challenges, while also serving as an effective channel for strengthening trust, expanding international cooperation and contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development.



The Government leader urged relevant agencies to build highly trained, professional and mobile rescue forces capable of rapid deployment; strengthen specialised teams in search and rescue, emergency medicine and disaster response that meet international standards; and enhance inter-agency coordination for multinational operations.



He also called for improvements to command and coordination mechanisms, faster decision-making procedures and clearer mobilisation plans for different emergency scenarios.



PM Hung said the Government would continue investing in modern rescue technologies, including victim detection systems, cutting equipment, field medical facilities and personal protective gear, while ensuring adequate logistics, healthcare and psychological support for rescue personnel.



He stressed the importance of expanding international cooperation through joint training programmes, disaster response exercises and participation in global rescue mechanisms. The Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were asked to draw lessons from the Venezuela mission to further improve Vietnam's civil defence and disaster response capabilities.



The PM also emphasised the need for appropriate policies to recognise and support individuals and organisations participating in international rescue missions, including timely rewards, healthcare, psychological assistance and family support.



He requested the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate the production and broadcast of a documentary on the Venezuela mission to promote the spirit of international solidarity and highlight Vietnam's humanitarian contributions.



PM Hung stressed that a nation's strength should not only be measured by its economic scale, defence capability or technological advancement, but also by its willingness and ability to share responsibility with the international community.



He affirmed Vietnam's determination to build a resilient yet compassionate nation, one that is courageous but peace-loving, dynamic in development while remaining responsible, and deeply integrated into the world without losing its national identity.



On the occasion, on behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Hung and Minister Giang presented the Fatherland Protection Order and the Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit to outstanding organisations and individuals for their achievements in search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in Venezuela./