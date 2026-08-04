Vietnam's Diplomacy Resilient, Responsible and Forward-Looking: Ambassadors

Foreign ambassadors in Vietnam have praised the country's diplomacy as resilient, proactive and increasingly influential, describing it as a key driver of national development and a constructive force in regional and global affairs.

The plenary session of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference on August 4. Photo: VNA

Speaking on the occasion of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, ambassadors from Laos, Japan, the Philippines, China and South Africa highlighted Vietnam's growing international standing, its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and its commitment to peace, cooperation and sustainable development.



A pioneering role in a new era



Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh said Vietnam's diplomacy is entering a new stage of development characterised by greater initiative and strategic vision.



While Vietnam previously focused on adapting to a rapidly changing international environment, it is now playing a more active role in shaping cooperation initiatives, promoting dialogue, building trust and contributing to solutions to global challenges, she said.



This reflects the maturity of Vietnam's diplomacy and the country's steadily rising position in the international arena," the ambassador noted.



Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki shared a similar assessment, saying Japan highly values Vietnam's policy of strategic autonomy and proactive international integration.



He said the Vietnamese diplomatic sector's pioneering role in promoting economic diplomacy, attracting high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) and developing a highly skilled workforce not only strengthens the country's self-reliance but also contributes to regional economic security and sustainable development.



Philippine Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III praised Vietnam for enhancing the role of foreign affairs in implementing national development goals. The ambassador noted that Vietnam's direction to strengthen international integration, ensure security and promote economic development after the Party's 14th Congress is completely right, reflecting the ability to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect for common interests.



South African Ambassador Vuyiswa Tulelo expressed high expectations for the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, saying Vietnam's roadmap for transitioning from a lower middle-income to an upper middle-income country within a relatively short period could serve as an inspiring model for sustainable development.



A responsible middle power



As Vietnam's international profile continues to rise, ambassadors said the country is increasingly recognised as a responsible middle power committed to strengthening multilateralism.



According to Ambassador Fernandez III, this responsibility is reflected in Vietnam's proactive participation in improving multilateral institutions while consistently supporting ASEAN's centrality in the evolving regional architecture.



Chinese Ambassador He Wei pointed to Vietnam's expanding international engagement, noting that the country has established Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with 15 countries and regional organisations and participates in more than 70 international forums. He highlighted Vietnam's contributions to addressing climate change, ensuring food security, providing humanitarian assistance and supporting disaster relief efforts.



These achievements clearly demonstrate Vietnam's image as a responsible member of the international community and a trusted partner, Ambassador He said.



Fernandez also praised Vietnam's growing contribution to international humanitarian efforts, citing its deployment of search-and-rescue personnel to assist earthquake relief operations in Venezuela.



He said Vietnam has accumulated valuable experience in disaster prevention and maintaining stable economic growth despite global security uncertainties, and these lessons could benefit many other countries.



Ambassador Tulelo said Vietnam has steadily enhanced its international reputation through its distinctive non-aligned foreign policy, balanced engagement with major powers and ability to adapt to changing global circumstances.



She also highlighted Vietnam's expanding role in multilateral mechanisms, including its observer status at the African Union (AU), participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa and partnership with BRICS.



Japan's Ambassador Ito said Vietnam's constructive international role was clearly demonstrated by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May.



He said the Vietnamese leader's emphasis on human security, preventive diplomacy and dialogue based on international law reflected Vietnam's increasingly important contribution to regional peace and stability.



Ito also cited Vietnam's hosting of the third ASEAN Future Forum in June, its chairmanship of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) this year, and preparations to host APEC next year as further evidence of the country's growing international influence.



Diplomacy shaped by professionalism and scholarship



Beyond strategic achievements, ambassadors said Vietnam's diplomatic success is rooted in the professionalism, dedication and intellectual calibre of its diplomats.



Ambassador Khamphao expressed her admiration for the proud tradition of Vietnam's diplomatic service, describing it as one built over generations on strong political resolve, wisdom, adaptability and a distinct identity.



Reflecting on her years working in Vietnam and in diplomacy, she said what impressed her most was the sincerity, professionalism, sense of responsibility and cooperative spirit consistently demonstrated by Vietnamese diplomats.



Fernandez III echoed those views, saying he had observed the professionalism of Vietnamese diplomats through the work of ASEAN committees in cities where he had previously served, including Beijing, London and Ottawa.



Drawing inspiration from his visit to the Temple of Literature, he described Vietnamese diplomats as true "scholar-diplomats", praising the country's enduring tradition of learning and intellectual curiosity.



Expanding practical partnerships



The ambassadors also expressed confidence that the trust built through Vietnam's diplomacy would provide a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.



Ambassador Khamphao said Laos and Vietnam would continue working closely to implement high-level agreements while strengthening cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, trade, investment, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



She expressed confidence that the two countries' special solidarity would become increasingly substantive, practical and effective.



Regarding Vietnam-China relations, Ambassador He said he hoped the 33rd Diplomatic Conference would elevate Vietnam's diplomacy to a new height, which would create fresh momentum for the continued development of bilateral ties.



He said the two countries should further strengthen political trust, enhance infrastructure connectivity and create new growth drivers through cooperation in 5G technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and green development.



He also expressed his hope that the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Years 2026–2027 would further deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people.



Ambassador Ito reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Vietnam in enhancing its resilience, self-reliance and comprehensive cooperation, particularly in economic and defence security, to help build a peaceful and stable international environment.



Meanwhile, Ambassador Tulelo said South Africa looked forward to translating the commitments made after the two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership in late last year into concrete results.



She highlighted opportunities to expand high-level exchanges and boost investment and trade in areas of mutual strength, including mining, manufacturing and agriculture./.