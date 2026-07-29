National Teleconference Disseminates Resolutions of 14th Party Central Committee’s Third Session

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets delegates at the national teleconference. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address.



Also attending the event were Politburo members: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates attend the national teleconference. Photo: VNA

The conference is connected to meeting points across central, provincial and commune levels, as well as military units nationwide. It is broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and local radio and television stations to enable officials, Party members and the public to follow the proceedings.

Delegates attend the national teleconference at the central venue - Dien Hong Hall, National Assembly Building in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

According to the agenda, participants are expected to study a series of resolutions and conclusions adopted at the third plenum. These cover key strategic issues, including renewing Vietnam’s development model; building and developing the country into a strong sea-based nation; fostering a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society; and the National Security Strategy.

A view of the national teleconference. Photo: VNA

They are also scheduled to gain insights into viewpoints on amending the Land Law and related laws; strengthening environmental protection and climate change response in the new period; continuing to perfect and efficiently operate the overall organisational model of the political system and the two-tier local administration model; revising the Party Central Committee's Regulation 20-QD/TW on the implementation of the Party Statutes; along with updated regulations on conduct prohibited for Party members./.