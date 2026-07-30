Exploring our land
Ly Son's Fields Turn a New Shade After the Garlic Harvest
Ly Son's onions and garlic are prized for their distinctive aroma and rich flavor, setting them apart from similar crops grown elsewhere in Vietnam. While these crops are typically cultivated in fertile river deltas, they thrive in Ly Son's unique environment, where layers of white coral sand and volcanic basalt soil create ideal growing conditions.
Each July, following the garlic harvest, farmers begin preparing their fields for the next winter-spring crop. Fresh layers of white sand are spread over the fields before volcanic soil is added, a traditional cultivation method that has been passed down through generations.
As this work unfolds, the island's landscape undergoes a striking seasonal transformation. The lush green fields give way to a patchwork of white sand and warm orange-brown volcanic soil, creating a distinctive mosaic that signals the beginning of a new growing season and adds a new palette of colors to Ly Son's iconic landscape.