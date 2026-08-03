Lang Co Bay – A Coastal Gem of Hue

Lang Co Bay’s pristine, tranquil beauty and rich ecosystem have led to it being likened to a paradise on earth. Photo: VNA

Dark gray rocks are scattered at the foot of Hai Van Mountain, like rough pieces of nature interspersed with the gentle beauty of Lang Co blue sea. Photo: VNA

Nestled at the foot of the iconic Hai Van Pass, Lang Co Bay in Hue City is one of Vietnam’s most spectacular coastal destinations. Recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful bays by the World Bays Club, Lang Co captivates visitors with its harmonious blend of pristine beaches, emerald waters, and lush mountains. Its breathtaking scenery, together with the tranquil charm of a traditional fishing village, makes it an ideal retreat for travelers seeking peace and natural beauty.

Stretching for more than 10 kilometers, Lang Co Beach features soft white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters that gently lap the shore. The bay is embraced by the majestic Bach Ma mountain range, where dense tropical forests provide a striking backdrop to the coastline. The fresh sea breeze and serene atmosphere invite visitors to slow down, unwind, and immerse themselves in nature. At sunrise, the first rays of light bathe the bay in warm golden hues, while sunset transforms the landscape into a canvas of vivid oranges and pinks reflected on the calm sea.

Lang Co Bay appears like a vibrant painting, where the gentle blue sea embraces stretches of smooth white sand. Photo: VNA

Jagged black rocks jut out into the sea, blending seamlessly with the crystal-clear, turquoise waters of Lang Co Bay. Photo: VNA

Lang Co Bay’s pristine, tranquil beauty and rich ecosystem have led to it being likened to a paradise on earth. Photo: VNA

Adding to Lang Co’s appeal is the picturesque Lap An Lagoon, a vast brackish-water lagoon surrounded by mountains. Famous for its peaceful scenery and oyster farms, the lagoon offers visitors a chance to experience local life and savor fresh seafood while enjoying panoramic views. Together, the bay, lagoon, and surrounding forests create a unique ecosystem of exceptional ecological and scenic value.

Beyond its natural beauty, Lang Co serves as a gateway to many of central Vietnam’s renowned attractions, including Hai Van Pass, Bach Ma National Park, and the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hue’s Imperial Citadel and Hoi An Ancient Town. Whether relaxing on the beach, exploring the lagoon, or discovering nearby cultural treasures, visitors will find Lang Co to be a destination that perfectly combines stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and authentic local culture—an unforgettable gem on Vietnam’s central coast.

Lang Co Bay’s pristine, tranquil beauty and rich ecosystem have led to it being likened to a paradise on earth. Photo: VNA

A peaceful view of Lang Co Bay's fishing village. Photo: VNA