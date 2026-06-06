Keeping Xoan Singing Alive Through Schools

As a leading example of Phu Tho Province’s “Xoan Singing in Schools” movement, Gia Cam Primary School in Viet Tri Ward has found an effective way to bring a treasured cultural tradition closer to younger generations. By integrating ancient Xoan melodies into everyday school life, the school has transformed cultural preservation into a living, vibrant experience for nearly 2,000 students.

Dressed in bright red ao dai, students enthusiastically perform graceful Xoan singing and dance movements, recreating a traditional cultural space within the classroom. Photo: VNA

During practical Xoan singing lessons at Gia Cam Primary School, students receive guidance on every traditional dance movement. Photo: VNA

The melody of “Mo Ca” echoes through a Xoan singing lesson at Gia Cam Primary School, bringing the folk music heritage of the ancestral land closer to students. Photo: VNA

A lively Xoan singing lesson for Class 2B at Gia Cam Primary School features traditional songs, rhythmic clappers, and dance movements. Photo: VNA

Each week, the sounds of drums, clappers, and traditional Xoan singing echo across the campus. Rather than being confined to special occasions, Xoan is woven into extracurricular activities, school clubs, and cultural programs, allowing students to engage with the art form in a natural and enjoyable way. Through regular practice and performances, children not only learn the melodies and rhythms but also gain a deeper understanding of the history and cultural values behind this unique heritage.

Extracurricular activities and group Xoan performances by Gia Cam Primary School students help promote the heritage while creating a meaningful cultural environment. Photo: VNA

A key factor in the school’s success is its strong network of Xoan clubs and interest groups. Students are encouraged to participate according to their interests and abilities, creating an inclusive environment where cultural learning is both accessible and inspiring. At the heart of the movement is a core team of about 250 students who receive more intensive training. These young performers regularly take part in cultural exchanges, community events, and local festivals, becoming enthusiastic ambassadors of Xoan singing.

Teachers work closely with local artisans and folk artists to ensure that the traditional techniques, lyrics, and performance styles are passed down accurately. This collaboration helps maintain the authenticity of the art form while making it appealing to modern audiences. Students also have opportunities to interact directly with veteran practitioners, learning firsthand about the heritage’s origins and significance in the Land of Ancestors.

Nguyen Thi Hoang Anh, Head of the Young Pioneer Team at Gia Cam Primary School, guides students as they practice Xoan dance movements. Photo: VNA

Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Phu Tho Xoan singing represents a valuable part of Vietnam’s cultural identity. The experience of Gia Cam Primary School demonstrates that heritage preservation can begin at an early age when schools play an active role in cultural education. Through the enthusiasm and dedication of its students, the school is helping ensure that the ancient melodies of Xoan singing continue to thrive, connecting the past with the future and keeping a cherished tradition alive for generations to come.