Ca Mau Sends 237 Martyrs’ Remains Samples for DNA Analysis

09/07/2026

On July 8, 2026, at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tran Van Thoi Commune, Ca Mau Province, the provincial Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains held an incense-offering ceremony before transferring 237 biological samples from unidentified martyrs’ remains to the Institute of Criminal Science under the Ministry of Public Security for DNA analysis. The effort aims to help identify the fallen soldiers and reunite them with their families.

The Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tran Van Thoi Commune, Ca Mau Province. Photo: VNA