An Giang’s K92 and K93 Teams Complete Repatriation Mission in Cambodia

07/07/2026

An Giang Province’s Steering Committee 515 welcomes Team K92 home after completing its mission. Photo: Van Si/VNA

On the morning of July 6, 2026, at Ha Tien International Border Gate, An Giang Province’s Steering Committee 515 held a ceremony to welcome Team K92 home after completing Phase XXV of its mission to search for and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives during wartime in Cambodia during the 2025 - 2026 dry season.

The ceremony was chaired by Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee 515. Representatives from the National Steering Committee 515 and Military Region 9’s Steering Committee 515 also attended.

An Giang Province’s Steering Committee 515 offers flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. Photo: Van Si/VNA

Since 2001, Teams K92 and K93 have recovered and repatriated 6,871 sets of remains of fallen soldiers, including 4,414 found in Cambodia, of which 368 have been identified, and 2,457 recovered in An Giang Province, including 214 whose identities have been confirmed.

By Van Si