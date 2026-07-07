An Giang’s K92 and K93 Teams Complete Repatriation Mission in Cambodia
During the 2025 - 2026 dry season, the two teams recovered and repatriated 170 sets of remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers, including 128 found in Cambodia and 42 in An Giang Province. The identity of one martyr was successfully confirmed.
On the morning of July 6, 2026, at Ha Tien International Border Gate, An Giang Province’s Steering Committee 515 held a ceremony to welcome Team K92 home after completing Phase XXV of its mission to search for and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives during wartime in Cambodia during the 2025 - 2026 dry season.
The ceremony was chaired by Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman
of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial
Steering Committee 515. Representatives from the National Steering Committee
515 and Military Region 9’s Steering Committee 515 also attended.
Since 2001, Teams K92 and K93 have recovered and repatriated 6,871 sets of
remains of fallen soldiers, including 4,414 found in Cambodia, of which 368
have been identified, and 2,457 recovered in An Giang Province, including 214
whose identities have been confirmed.
By Van Si