Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 Strengthens Cultural Identity, Deepens Young OVs’ Bond with Homeland

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 opened at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 13 evening, bringing together more than 100 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 32 countries and territories for a two-week journey across the homeland.





Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. Photo: Published by VNA



Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the participants return to Vietnam at a particularly significant moment, as the country enters a new stage of development following the 14th National Party Congress. She noted that the ongoing reorganisation of administrative units has created new development space for localities and the nation, unlocking fresh potential, encouraging innovation and providing new momentum for faster and more sustainable growth.



Hang said the spirit of renewal is reflected not only in major national policies but also in everyday life, where people can feel a renewed sense of confidence, optimism and aspiration to build a strong, prosperous Vietnam with an increasingly prominent international standing.



Although this year’s camp carries the theme of heritage journey, she stressed that the experience will be far more than a culture-related tour.





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang poses for a group photo with overseas Vietnamese delegates participating in Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. Photo: Published byVNA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang poses for a group photo with overseas Vietnamese delegates participating in Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. Photo: Published by VNA



Over the next 14 days, participants will travel nearly 1,500 kilometres from Hanoi to the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, visit President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown in Nghe An province, historical sites and cultural heritage landmarks, meet local communities, take part in volunteer activities, engage with young people in Vietnam and promote the Vietnamese language.



The itinerary also includes visits to the Quy Nhon Science Discovery and Innovation Centre (ExploraScience Quy Nhon), exchanges with cadets at the Vietnam Naval Academy, a tribute ceremony at the Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial Site in Khanh Hoa province and a visit to the Hoang Sa Exhibition House in Da Nang city.



According to the deputy minister, each destination has been carefully selected to help participants gain a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s history, culture and people, foster greater pride in their heritage and strengthen confidence in the country’s future. She encouraged the young delegates to observe, interact and immerse themselves in local life, emphasising that the camp’s greatest value lies not in the number of places visited but in the personal connections and experiences they gain.



Highlighting the responsibility of each generation, Hang said previous generations had fought for national independence and reunification and overcome countless hardships to lay the foundation for today’s achievements. The younger generation, she added, will continue that journey in a rapidly changing world.



She called on overseas Vietnamese youth to remain proud of the Vietnamese identity, preserve the Vietnamese language and national cultural values, and always keep their homeland close to their hearts. She also encouraged them to introduce to international friends a peaceful, friendly and dynamic Vietnam, while bringing home their knowledge, experience and global connections whenever possible.





Mai Hai Khoi, a young overseas Vietnamese from Poland, speaks at the opening ceremony of Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. Published by VNA

She reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently regard the OV community as an inseparable part of the nation and will continue improving policies to facilitate their study, investment, research, innovation and contributions to national development.



Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mai Hai Khoi, a young overseas Vietnamese from Poland, thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the organising committee for creating the opportunity for young OVs to reconnect with the homeland.



He pledged that participants will actively engage in all programme activities and serve as “ambassadors” promoting Vietnam’s image among international friends and overseas Vietnamese communities, and help preserve the Vietnamese language, nurture love for the homeland and strengthen ties with their roots.





Overseas Vietnamese delegates participate in Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. Photo: Published by VNA



The Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 runs from July 12 to 25, taking participants through localities, such as Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa. Earlier on July 13, delegates visited the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Hanoi. The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 24 at April 2 Square in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province./.