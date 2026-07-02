Hanoi’s Transformation: Mega-Construction Sites Reshaping the Capital

02/07/2026

Along De La Thanh Street, Ring Road 1, Ring Road 2.5, and the Van Kiep area near the Red River, a common sight these days is rows of houses being dismantled, vast plots of land freshly cleared, and the constant hum of construction machinery echoing from dawn to dusk. These are more than mere construction sites; they are clear indicators that Hanoi is embarking on a powerful transformation toward a more modern urban landscape.

For years, population pressure and traffic congestion have steadily overloaded Hanoi’s urban infrastructure. Streets laid out decades ago can no longer meet the demands of a special-class municipality home to over 8 million permanent residents, alongside millions of workers and students commuting from other provinces. Consequently, the city identifies implementing key infrastructure projects, expanding urban space, and restructuring old residential areas as vital tasks to drive long-term development.



An aerial view of rows of houses along the Red River in the Nghi Tam area, which is preparing to enter a major phase of infrastructure and urban landscape transformation. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Lane 310 Nghi Tam gradually opens up following site clearance, paving the way for key transport infrastructure projects. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The emotional gaze of a local resident witnessing the profound changes at a place that was once their family home. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

One area drawing significant attention is Van Kiep in Hong Ha Ward. This location sits within the scope of the Tran Hung Dao Bridge project, a structure expected to alleviate pressure on existing bridges while boosting connectivity between the historic downtown and the city’s eastern districts. The narrow alleys and tightly packed houses, long familiar to generations of locals, are now facing major changes due to clearance requirements for construction. Alongside the excitement for a modern transport project is a sense of nostalgia, as many memories tied to the old streets are about to become a thing of the past.



Ground clearance operations on Nguyen Tuan Street are carried out in a synchronized manner to serve the Ring Road 2.5 project. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Not far away, the Ring Road 1 project section spanning Hoang Cau to Voi Phuc is also accelerating its site clearance. This is considered one of Hanoi’s most challenging transport initiatives because it passes through densely populated areas with high building density. On the historically cramped sections of De La Thanh Street, many houses have been demolished, creating rare, wide-open spaces right in the heart of the inner city. Partially torn-down walls, old house numbers, and storefronts in the middle of relocating have become striking images, reflecting a city in transition. Meanwhile, construction is moving forward at a rapid pace across multiple locations along Ring Road 2.5.

Remnants of old structures reflect the dramatic process of urban transformation during this phase of renovation and infrastructure expansion. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

These new transport projects do not just ease traffic pressure on the downtown core; they also facilitate vital connections to satellite towns, industrial parks, and newly developing zones. Once these routes are completed, travel distances between regions will be shortened, boosting socio-economic development and elevating the quality of life for residents. Significantly, behind the data on road lengths and total investment capital are deeply personal, everyday stories. There are families who have been attached to their homes for decades now preparing to move to resettlement areas. There are local businesses rearranging their livelihoods to adapt to the changes. There are also images of workers laboring tirelessly under the harsh summer sun or beneath night lights to meet the deadlines of the city's key projects. Everyone carries their own thoughts and emotions, all for the future growth of the Capital—the land they have called home for a lifetime.



A nighttime panorama of the clearance site on Chinh Kinh Street, set against the striking backdrop of brightly lit high-rises in the distance. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The process of urban renovation and development always brings challenges, and even certain sacrifices. However, from a long-term perspective, these ongoing projects serve as the foundation for Hanoi to resolve years of bottlenecks in traffic, technical infrastructure, and development space. Wider roads, new bridges spanning the Red River, and synchronously planned zones will unlock fresh development opportunities for the Capital and its residents in the coming decades. Amidst today’s mega-construction sites, one can vividly feel the pulse of a city constantly moving upward. Old houses may disappear and familiar streets may change, but in return is the expectation of a more civilized, modern, and connected Hanoi. It is a challenging journey, but a necessary step for the Capital to sustain its growth, truly matching its role as the political, economic, and cultural heart of the nation.





The designated site for the future Tu Lien Bridge project looking toward West Lake, which will form a vital new connecting axis for the Capital. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The newly cleared plots of land, the structures taking shape, and the daily changes serve as the clearest proof of Hanoi writing the next chapter of its development—a story of a city that honors the memories of its past while moving boldly into the future./.



Story: Cong Dat

Photos: Tat Son, Cong Dat/VNP