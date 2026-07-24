Troops Race to Build New Homes for Muong Than Flood Victims

Soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau work hard to build new homes for families in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA

Emergency response



Flash floods that struck Ban Chit and nearby villages in Muong Than on July 17 destroyed the homes of 24 families, prompting provincial authorities to launch an emergency resettlement programme.



On July 19, the Chairperson of the Lai Chau People's Committee issued an emergency construction order assigning the provincial Military Command to carry out the project. The 19-billion-VND (722,000 USD) scheme, funded by the state budget and other legal sources, includes a resettlement area for 24 households, 10,000 sq.m of land preparation, 24 houses and essential infrastructure such as internal roads, electricity, water supply and drainage systems.



Roofs have been built for homes in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA

Soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau work hard to build new homes for families in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA

The new settlement is being built in San Bay village, about 4 km from the landslide site, in an area deemed safe from future landslides and flash floods.



During an inspection on July 21, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung urged Military Region 2 and the provincial Military Command to reinforce manpower and accelerate construction, vowing prompt government support to resolve any obstacles.





Soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau work hard to build new homes for families in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA

Soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau focus on building new homes for families in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA

Lieutenant General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, pledged that all 24 houses will be completed before August 30 so residents could move in.



Secretary of the Lai Chau Party Committee Le Minh Ngan also visited the site, encouraging troops and asking the provincial Military Command to complete the resettlement area for the 24 affected families while preparing capacity for around 200 households that may need relocation in the future.



The Military Command has mobilised 150 officers and soldiers, supported by heavy machinery, to carry out the work.



Colonel Dang Vinh Thuy, Commander of the Lai Chau Military Command, said troops have been instructed to recognise the humanitarian significance of the mission and work with determination to help flood victims rebuild their lives as quickly as possible.



Building around the clock



Just three days after construction began, four houses had already reached the roofing stage. Work is continuing day and night to complete all 24 homes, each measuring 80 sq.m on a 200-sq.m plot and costing about 400 million VND.



To speed up site preparation, construction teams have deployed five excavators, more than 10 trucks and over 20 soldiers and workers in continuous shifts, while commanders remain on site to oversee progress.

Soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are working around the clock to build new homes for families displaced by devastating flash floods in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA



Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thanh Binh, commander of Regiment 880 under the provincial Military Command, said providing new homes for disaster victims carries not only political and socio-economic significance but also reflects the Party, State and military's commitment to caring for affected communities. Delivering the project on schedule while ensuring quality, he said, is the responsibility of "Uncle Ho's soldiers".

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thanh Binh, commander of Regiment 880 under the provincial Military Command, said providing new homes for disaster victims carries not only political and socio-economic significance but also reflects the Party, State and military's commitment to caring for affected communities. Delivering the project on schedule while ensuring quality, he said, is the responsibility of "Uncle Ho's soldiers".

Soldiers building home for families in Muong Than commune. Photo: VNA

On the construction site, soldiers continue working despite harsh conditions. Soldier Tong Van Nhan of Regiment 880 said the hardships faced by troops are insignificant compared with the losses suffered by local residents.



"Building homes for the people is an order from the heart," he said. "We will do our utmost to live up to the trust placed in us by the Party, authorities and the people."/.