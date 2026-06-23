Keeping Dao Traditions Alive in Bac Ninh

The Dao ethnic community in Tay Yen Tu commune, Bac Ninh province, is home to a rich and distinctive cultural heritage that has been preserved for generations.



Dao women in their traditional clothings. Photo: VNA

From their unique language and colorful traditional costumes to intricate embroidery and folk songs, the Dao people have long maintained customs that reflect their deep connection to history, nature, and community life.



In recent years, however, rapid modernization and changing lifestyles have posed challenges to preserving these traditions. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding cultural identity, local authorities in Tay Yen Tu have introduced various measures to protect and promote the heritage of the Dao ethnic group.

One of the most notable efforts has been the preservation of the Dao language, which serves as an important link between generations. Community-based classes and cultural activities have encouraged young people to learn and use their mother tongue, helping to keep it alive in daily life.

Traditional costumes and embroidery, which showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of Dao women, have also become a focus of preservation. Embroidery clubs have been established where older artisans pass down their skills to younger generations, ensuring that these detailed handmade designs continue to thrive.

Dao women in Tay Yen Tu commune, Bac Ninh province, preserve traditional embroidery craft in daily activities. Photo: VNA

Alongside this, calligraphy classes and folk song clubs have created spaces for cultural exchange and learning. Traditional rituals, once practiced mainly within families, are now being introduced through community activities and cultural tourism programs. These efforts not only help preserve customs but also create opportunities for local economic development.

For the younger Dao generation, these initiatives provide more than just lessons in tradition. They offer a deeper understanding of their roots, strengthening pride in their identity and encouraging a sense of responsibility for protecting their heritage.



Bell dance, a sacred, centuries-old folk dance performed by the Dao ethnic minority. Photo: VNA

By combining cultural preservation with tourism and community development, Tay Yen Tu commune is creating a sustainable path forward. These efforts have become a meaningful example of how local communities can protect their unique heritage while adapting to the demands of modern life, ensuring that the cultural soul of the Dao people continues to flourish for years to come.