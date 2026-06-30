A Paragliding Adventure Over Da Lat’s Rooftops

Recently launched by the Langbiang Mountain Tourist Area in cooperation with Fly Da Lat company, the activity is attracting adventure seekers and nature lovers eager to explore Da Lat from the sky.

Rising 2,167m above sea level, Langbiang Peak is famous for its cool climate, drifting mist, and spectacular mountain scenery. From the takeoff point, visitors are treated to sweeping panoramic views of Da Lat city, pine forests, rolling hills, lakes, and flower gardens stretching across the plateau. The experience offers a completely different perspective of the city, long known as one of Vietnam’s most romantic destinations.

Tourists watch paragliding over Langbiang mountain. Photo: VNA

Tourists fly over pine forests on Langbiang mountain. Photo: VNA

Before each flight, professional instructors provide safety guidance and accompany visitors throughout the journey. As colorful paragliders soar above the mountains, tourists can enjoy the thrilling sensation of flying freely in the open air while immersing themselves in the majestic beauty of the Central Highlands.

The development of paragliding tourism is expected to diversify Da Lat’s tourism products and attract more domestic and international visitors seeking outdoor and adventure activities. Alongside traditional sightseeing and resort tourism, experiences connected with nature and sports are becoming increasingly popular among younger travelers.

Tourists experience paragliding over Langbiang Peak. Photo: VNA

A pilot and a tourist check in before taking off from the height of over 2,000 m at Rada peak of Langbiang mountain. Photo: VNA

With its ideal terrain, favorable weather conditions, and stunning landscapes, Langbiang Peak has strong potential to become a leading destination for paragliding tourism in Vietnam. The new activity not only creates memorable experiences for visitors but also contributes to promoting the image of Da Lat as a dynamic and attractive tourism destination.