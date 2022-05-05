Ban Gioc waterfall, nature’s masterpiece

Stretching for hundreds of meters, Ban Gioc waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province is known as the most beautiful in Vietnam.

Fed by the flow of the Quay Son river, Ban Gioc has been voted as one of the 10 most spectacular waterfalls in the world and draws many domestic and foreign visitors every year.

Ban Gioc waterfall is comprised by two parts, a secondary waterfall and the main waterfall located on the international border between Vietnam and China. According to a Vietnam-China border demarcation treaty signed in 1999, the secondary part belongs entirely to Vietnam, and the main part is split between Vietnam and China.

Majestic beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall. Photo: Cong Dat

It is a symbolic destination of Cao Bang province. Photo: Cong Dat

As part of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark, Ban Gioc waterfall is an attraction for both domestic and foreign visitors. Photo: Trinh Bo

Ban Gioc has been voted as one of the 10 most spectacular waterfalls in the world. Photo: Cong Dat

Located near Ban Gioc waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province, Phat Tich Truc Lam Ban Gioc pagoda was the first one built on the northern border of the country. Photo: Cong Dat

It is considered the most beautiful waterfall in Vietnam. Photo: Cong Dat

Seen from afar, Ban Gioc waterfall creates an area of white foam, bringing us a feeling of wildness that is extremely magnificent. In the middle of the waterfall, a raised rock splits the water into three streams like three white silk strips crossing the mountains and forests. On sunny days, those rays shine on the waterfall resonating with the dusty water creating colorful, shimmering rainbows.

Ban Gioc Waterfall is well-known as one of the top 4 largest transnational waterfalls globally, the largest one in Southeast Asia, and the most stunning in Vietnam.

Ban Gioc waterfall feeds a large river called “Quay Son”, which is flanked by grass meadows and a primeval forest. The ideal time to see the waterfall is in September and October when the water is abundant and clear and the waterfalls are flowing with white foam.

Visiting this beautiful spot, visitors will a chance to take great photos with nature as well as having unique experiences on Quay Son river using floating rafts.