Nam Xuan Lac - The Beauty of History, Natural Resources and Scenic Beauty
Nam Xuan Lac Species and Habita Conservation Area spans over 4,100ha at an elevation above 800m, covering the communes of Dong Lac, Xuan Lac, Ban Thi, and Yen Thinh in Cho Don District. The area has a cool climate year-round, stunning scenery, and unique historical and cultural imprints, laying the foundation for tourism development in Bac Kan Province.
The road to Nam Xuan Lac from Ban Thi commune to Phja Khao and Binh Trai villages stretches over 10km of winding forest paths, just 3 - 5m wide, barely enough for a truck. These narrow, cliff-hugging turns have preserved the historical traces of the largest zinc and lead mines in Vietnam and the miners who worked there in the early 1900s.
Landmarks such as the Binh Trai cable steel structure, mountain tunnels used for mineral transport, and stone office buildings from the French colonial period are now moss-covered and weather-worn, exuding an antique charm. Ancient stone-paved paths, used for mining transportation, remain sturdy without mortar, while towering cliffs support tangled forest vines.
The core of the Conservation Area reveals diverse, unique natural scenery. The ecosystem here includes limestone mountain forests and rich vegetation, featuring ancient trees such as ironwood and hundreds-of-years-old timber trees scattered throughout. The area has two flat, expansive valleys with a year-round water source at its center.
During the resistance against the French, Nam Xuan Lac served as a base for revolutionary activities, housing seven historic and cultural relics. Highlights include the Phja Khao Temple, built in 1933, a place of spiritual and cultural significance for Ban Thi commune residents, as well as the Central Armaments Workshop foundation from 1947 and the Central Nursery from 1948 - 1954. This area was also home to Vietnam’s first printing press for currency.
Nam Xuan Lac offers abundant biological resources, a cool climate, pristine beauty, and a buffer zone rich in ethnic cultural heritage, promising great potential for eco-tourism, relaxation, and recreational forest tourism. To unlock its potential, in January 2024, the People’s Committee of Bac Kan Province issues a decision approving the project of eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment in Nam Xuan Lac Species and Habitat Conservation Area in the period from 2021 to 2030. Accordingly, this area will have four eco-tourism sites and nine eco-tourism routes.
This project emphasizes conserving and enhancing natural landscapes, leveraging ecological resources, and developing forest tourism services alongside forest protection and biodiversity conservation. The goal is to transform Nam Xuan Lac into a premier regional tourist destination and part of Bac Kan’s tourism development plan, creating jobs, increasing income, and improving the local community’s quality of life.
Story: Hien Tu Photos: Hien Tu & Files Translated by Phuong Tra