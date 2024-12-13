Nam Xuan Lac - The Beauty of History, Natural Resources and Scenic Beauty

13/12/2024

Nam Xuan Lac Species and Habita Conservation Area spans over 4,100ha at an elevation above 800m, covering the communes of Dong Lac, Xuan Lac, Ban Thi, and Yen Thinh in Cho Don District. The area has a cool climate year-round, stunning scenery, and unique historical and cultural imprints, laying the foundation for tourism development in Bac Kan Province.

The road to Nam Xuan Lac from Ban Thi commune to Phja Khao and Binh Trai villages stretches over 10km of winding forest paths, just 3 - 5m wide, barely enough for a truck. These narrow, cliff-hugging turns have preserved the historical traces of the largest zinc and lead mines in Vietnam and the miners who worked there in the early 1900s.