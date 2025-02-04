Guol - The Sacred House of the Co Tu in Quang Nam

04/02/2025

The Co Tu in the mountainous districts of Quang Nam Province regard the Guol as a sacred house for their cultural, social, and spiritual life. Guol is not only architecturally unique but also serves as a venue for important communal activities, such as gong festival, tung tung da da dances, traditional singing nights, and meetings where village elders discuss important matters.

The Guol is the heart and soul, a sacred place of the Co Tu. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The mountainous region of Quang Nam is home to various ethnic groups, including the Ve, Trieng (Gie Trieng), Xo Dang, Cor, Ca Dong, and Co Tu, with a total population of nearly 160.000, accounting for approximately 7.5% of the province’s population. This diversity contributes to Quang Nam’s rich and vibrant folk culture.

Among these ethnic groups, the Co Tu, numbering over 50.000, are renowned for their Guol, a distinctive architectural structure that has been an enduring symbol of their culture and identity.

The Guol is a unique architectural work that strongly reflects the culture, customs, and living habits of the Co Tu people. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

To the Co Tu, the Guol is a communal house built by all the villagers. It is a sacred place where deities, ancestors, and spirits reside. It is also where unmarried young men and elderly villagers sleep at night. Women and unmarried girls are prohibited from entering the Guol. Within its walls, harmony prevails; disputes are not allowed, and the villagers foster unity, care, and mutual support to ensure the survival and development of the Co Tu community.

When entering a Co Tu village, the Guol often stands out as the most striking feature. It is typically located on a spacious plot in the village center. In addition to the main communal Guol, smaller Guol houses belonging to various clans can also be found. To the Co Tu, a village without a Guol is not considered a Co Tu village.

The decorative carvings on the Guol reflect all natural phenomena and the life of the Co Tu. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

According to Co Tu elders, every Co Tu village, regardless of its wealth, has a Guol. The Guol is not a residential space but a communal venue where village elders convene to make important decisions and where traditional festivals, such as the New Rice Festival, brotherhood ceremonies between villages, and harvest celebrations, are held.

The elders further explain that there are three types of Guol. Guol Duon is a circular, cone-shaped Guol common in lowland areas. Guol Chori Moc with rounded roofs at both ends is prevalent in midland regions. Guol Patah, featuring wooden floors, is typical in highland areas.

The Guol is where important events of the village are held. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Architecturally, the Guol is a traditional stilt house made of wood with steeply sloping thatched roofs. The thickly layered roof is a characteristic feature. The walls are adorned with carvings depicting the vibrant daily life of the Co Tu including animals, plants, gong performances, and hunting scenes. Despite their simplicity and rough lines, these carvings exude an authentic charm, capturing the natural beauty and wild spirit of the Co Tu.

The structure of the Guol always includes a central, massive pillar surrounded by smaller ones, creating a robust system of support. The central pillar, referred to as the “father pillar,” symbolizes the heart, power, and strength of the village, reflecting the patriarchal culture of the Co Tu. The larger the pillar, the stronger the village is believed to be.

The Co Tu believe that the spirits of their ancestors reside within the central pillar and the wooden walls and floors of the Guol. For them, preserving the Guol is akin to safeguarding their spiritual essence and identity. Losing the Guol would mean losing everything, including the soul of the Co Tu./.