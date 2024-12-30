Sunset Town on Phu Quoc Pearl Island

30/12/2024

On the serene and prosperous “pearl island” of Phu Quoc, Sunset Town has emerged in the southern part of the island as a radiant and happy coastal township with a distinctly Mediterranean vibe.

Sunset Town has emerged in the southern part of Phu Quoc. Photo: Sun Group's Files

“Sunset Town” is painted with the architecture of colorful houses perched on hillside slopes gradually extending toward the harbor.

Inspired by a vision of “beautifying the land,” Sun Group built Sunset Town, a vibrant and impressive Mediterranean-style destination with its own distinctive charm.

Sunset Town is “painted” with the architecture of colorful houses cascading down the hills toward the harbor, bustling shops along winding streets, and slopes adorned with radiant and romantic blossoms. The highlight of the town is its iconic architectural works inspired by world-renowned landmarks: a 75m-tall brick-red clock tower facing the sea, inspired by the famous St. Mark’s Campanile in Italy; the Arc de Triomphe, a renowned symbol of Paris; Europeanstyle cafes; the ancient Roman Square; the mysterious Pompeii Ruins, inviting visitors to explore; and other unique features such as the Pencil Tower, the Dragon Staircase, and the Ceramic Road, stand out in the town.

Inside the vibrant Vui-Fest Night Bazaar by the beach.

Visitors take a cable car ride to explore Hon Thom in Phu Quoc.

Perhaps the most popular spot attracting young people and numerous tourists is the Kiss Bridge, a newly iconic masterpiece of the town. Spanning a total length of 810m, the bridge features two sweeping arcs embracing the white sandy bay, distinguished by a 30cm gap at the center. The bridge can only be connected through passionate kisses, warm hugs, or heartfelt handshakes. This unique design conveys a meaningful message of human connection with each other and with the universe. It has become a stunning viewing point and one of the most romantic locations in Phu Quoc.

In addition to its impressive scenery and architecture, Sunset Town is also a hub of vibrant festivals held year-round. Among these is the "Kiss The Star" water show, renowned as one of the world’s leading multimedia art performances. The town also hosts a variety of large-scale festivals, including the Fashion Voyage show; New Year Countdown series, the Welcome Home journey, the monthly Sun Memory musical experience, and the VUI-Fest Bazaar night market, Vietnam’s first seaside night market. Here, visitors can enjoy local and regional cuisines while immersing themselves in lively street art performances by culinary artists. All of this contributes to the charm and allure of this dynamic and beautiful Mediterranean-style town by the sea.

Sunset Town is also a vibrant hub of lively festivals, celebrated and enjoyed all year round.

This destination also offers a world-class retreat with exceptional experiences and amenities. Sunset Town is divided into several distinctive zones. Sun Grand City Hillside Residence is an area featuring premium apartments charaterized by their flat rooftop architecture. Central Village is known as the “heart of Sunset Town”. This central hub is home to many famous spots and hosts prominent events and activities. Sun Premier Village Primavera is a shopping area along the coastline, distinguished by its pointed roof design. This zone specializes in dining, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Dazzling fireworks light up the sky over Sunset Town. Photo: Sun Group's Town

For those seeking breathtaking scenery, a vibrant Mediterranean-style experience and the dynamic life of this “island paradise”, Sunset Town is a top-tier heaven of happiness in Vietnam.

Story: Le Minh - Photos: Le Minh/VNP & Sun Group’s Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi