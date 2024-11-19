A Vibrant Tapestry of Long An Tourism

The center of Tan An, the capital of Long An Province. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

In recent years, the Tan Lap Floating Village, the Endless Field Tourism Area and the Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Area have become popular tourist destinations in Long An, attracting many visitors seeking unique experiences. With its proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, Long An serves as a gateway connecting the Southeastern region with the Mekong Delta, making it convenient for nearby residents to choose day trips or short excursions on weekends to explore Long An.

Pristine nature with beautiful melaleuca forests and lotus ponds invigorates visitors.

Pham Huu Tri (from Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City), a travel enthusiast, recently took a trip with his wife and two children to the Endless Field Tourism Area (Moc Hoa District, Long An) on a weekend. He said that he enjoys self-guided travel and "backpacking" on his motorbike. After several solo trips to Long An by motorbike, he decided to book a tour with a travel company this time to enjoy a fun family outing. According to Tri, there are currently many tour options available from the city to various provinces in the Mekong Delta, including Long An, or tours that combine visits to multiple locations based on tourists' preferences and time availability. During their two-day trip at the Endless Field Tourism Area, Tri's family experienced several activities. The activities included forest bathing therapy: Enjoying fresh air and diverse vegetation in the Dong Thap Muoi Medicinal Plant Conservation Area, which provides relaxation and reduces fatigue—a mental therapy; herbal foot soaks: Using natural essential oils; Kayaking: Paddling through waterways, swimming, and snorkeling to observe aquatic plants in rainwater lakes; Participating in Folk Games: Engaging in traditional games and physical activities suitable for children; Exploring the Primordial Melaleuca Forest: Touring the forest by boat and visiting the Sao Mai Medicinal Plant Area—a gene conservation area for rare medicinal plants native to Dong Thap Muoi; Visiting Moc Hoa Tram Factory: Learning about natural products such as essential oils, cosmetics, functional foods, and traditional medicine.

The peaceful space filled with flowers and greenery creates a charming rural atmosphere typical of the Mekong Delta.

In terms of cuisine, Tri’s family enjoyed many delicious local specialties such as steamed snails with lemongrass, eel stew with noni leaves, boiled vegetables, fish hotpot, refreshing drinks made from red dragon fruit, and herbal beverages like leaf tea and ginger-lemongrass-honey drinks that not only quench the thirst but also aid in digestion. The accommodation services at the ecological area are diverse and comfortable; being located within an ecological zone means it is very quiet and cool—perfect for a relaxing getaway. Before returning to the city, tourists can choose to buy local herbal products or cosmetics as gifts for loved ones or for personal use. The Dong Thap Muoi Medicinal Plant Research and Conservation Center covers over 1,000ha and features a vast primordial melaleuca ecosystem that conserves many rare herbal species and is home to one of the largest essential oil extraction facilities in the region. Moc Hoa District is only about 80km from Ho Chi Minh City and boasts famous tourist spots like the Dong Thap Muoi Medicinal Plant Research Center, Tan Lap Floating Village, and the Endless Field Tourism Area. These locations connect with the Lang Sen Wetland Reserve (Tan Hung District) and represent key tourism destinations in Dong Thap Muoi as well as Long An's future tourism development goals.

Notably, at the end of October, Long An province leaders hosted the Consul General of South Korea in Ho Chi Minh City along with specialists to explore tourism programs at the Dong Thap Muoi Medicinal Plant Research Center and Tan Lap Floating Village during their visit aimed at preparing for the second Culture-Sports-Tourism Week scheduled for November 28 to December 4, 2024. Many organizations from South Korea are expected to participate in activities during this week.

The image of "Safe, Friendly, Attractive Long An Tourism" has a strong appeal for both domestic and international tourists and investors. This aligns with local strategies outlined in the resolution on comprehensive tourism development planning for Long An Province up to 2020 with a vision towards 2030. The goal is to become a leading satellite tourist destination for Ho Chi Minh City within the Mekong Delta tourism region. Additionally, Long An has also launched a program aimed at developing tourism into a key economic sector./.