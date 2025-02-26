Met Pagoda - The Ancient Temple on the “Land of Learning” Co Am

26/02/2025

Located in Co Am Commune, Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong, Met Pagoda was built around the 16th century by General Tran Khac Trang. This pagoda was once the place of practice for many renowned monks and recluses, including the first doctoral candidate Nguyen Binh Khiem. It is recognized as a Buddhist school and a cultural center of the Co Am region.

Met Pagoda was recognized as a national historical and cultural site by the government in 1998. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Despite undergoing numerous restorations and repairs throughout history, Met Pagoda has preserved its unique, ancient, solemn architectural features and traditional cultural values. The traditional Vietnamese architecture of Met Pagoda is reflected in its various structures. The three-entrance gate is the first highlight upon entering the pagoda, showcasing ancient architectural beauty with intricate and delicate decorative patterns. Next is the main Buddha worshipping hall , featuring Buddha statues made from precious wood, intricately carved with exquisite craftsmanship. The ancestors’ hall is a space dedicated to honoring the founding monks who contributed to the construction and development of the pagoda. Additionally, the pagoda includes a guest house for visitors and a lotus pond that creates a tranquil and peaceful atmosphere.

A panoramic view of Met Pagoda from above. Photo: Files

The front view of the main Buddha worshipping hall at Met Pagoda

One distinctive feature of Met Pagoda is its connection with the top doctoral candidate Nguyen Binh Khiem (Trang Trinh). According to historical records, Nguyen Binh Khiem passed the imperial examinations as the top doctoral scholar (Trang Nguyen) and was bestowed the title of Trinh Tuyen Marquis, and being referred to as Trang Trinh. After serving as a mandarin for seven years, he submitted a memorandum to impeach 18 corrupt officials, which was ignored. He then resigned, returned to his hometown, and lived in seclusion, taking the title Bach Van Recluse (Bach Van Cu Si). At Met Pagoda, he established a school and trained many notable disciples of virtue and talent, such as Nguyen Du, Minister Le Luong Huu Khanh, and the top doctoral scholar Phung Khac Khoan (Trang Bung).



An aerial view of the main Buddha worshipping hall inside Met Pagoda. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Met Pagoda is not only an architectural masterpiece but also a repository of profound cultural and spiritual values. It has become an indispensable part of the spiritual life of the local community. Annually, the pagoda hosts numerous traditional festivals, such as the Buddha’s Birthday Ceremony (Phat Dan) and the Vu Lan Festival, which attract many participants. Ceremonial events frequently take place at Met Pagoda. Photo: Files Today, Met Pagoda serves both as a spiritual sanctuary and a popular tourist destination. Every year, numerous visitors come to explore its history and cultural significance. Preserving and promoting the values of Met Pagoda is a crucial responsibility of the community.

Met Pagoda organized the “Trang Land Mid-Autumn Festival" and presented gifts to local students. Photo: Files



Met Pagoda is a cultural symbol of the Co Am region. It embodies historical, architectural, and spiritual values, serving as a custodian of the deep-rooted spiritual heritage of the local people. Preserving and promoting the values of Met Pagoda is an essential task, contributing to the safeguarding and enhancement of the nation’s cultural heritage.

