Australia, Portugal Light up DIFF 2026 with Spectacular 'Vision' Performances

The Han River is lit up by glorious firework performances. Photo: VNA



Themed "Vision," the two teams brought the festival's qualifying round to a spectacular close with performances that combined artistic storytelling, synchronised music and cutting-edge pyrotechnic techniques.



Making its DIFF debut, Australia's Skylighter Fireworks delivered a fireworks performance in music context of a selection of globally renowned songs by leading artists including Coldplay, Bon Jovi, and Avicii, creating an emotional journey that moved from gentle inspiration to an explosive climax.

The Han River is lit up by glorious firework performances. Photo: VNA

Meanwhile, Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia winner of the festival's Most Creative award last year, returned to the beach city after winning the ‘Most Innovation’ award at DIFF 2025, determined to surpass its own achievements. This year's performance was designed as a declaration of ‘Vision’, where light became a symbol of connection and a guide toward the future. The display combined traditional Portuguese pyrotechnic effects, including high-altitude aerial shells, comet effects, Roman candles and waterfall fireworks, with modern techniques to create cascading layers of light across the night sky.



The Han River is lit up by glorious firework performances. Photo: VNA

The popularity of DIFF 2026 continued to grow, with tickets for the fifth competition night selling out before the event began. In response to strong demand from residents and visitors, organisers opened the A4 grandstand, providing more than 2,000 additional seats, earlier than originally planned.



Beyond the packed grandstands, crowds also filled riverside streets and popular viewing spots, including Dragon Bridge and Tran Thi Ly Bridge. The festival's festive atmosphere extended throughout the city with a wide range of cultural performances, food events and tourism activities, further reinforcing Da Nang's reputation as one of Vietnam's premier summer destinations.

A performance of the Australian team. Photo: VNA

Earlier, teams of Da Nang-Vietnam, the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China, two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, Z121 Vina Pyrotech-Vietnam, Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, and Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics had completed their performances.



The fifth night also closed the qualifying round of DIFF 2026, and the jury of DIFF 2026 will be selecting two best teams in five nights for the final night on July 11./.