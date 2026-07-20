The Cultural Charm of the Tich River

20/07/2026

Whenever the waters of the Tich River recede through Tich Giang, Phuc Tho Commune in Hanoi, the practice of dap sao bat ca (bamboo pole fishing) comes alive. More than just restoring an ancient fishing method, the event preserves cultural memories and strengthens community bonds among the residents of the old Tuong Phieu Village along the riverbanks.

The event creates a picturesque scene quintessential of northern Vietnamese villages.



From early morning, villagers gather along the riverbank. Village elders start the event with an incense-offering ceremony to pray for favorable weather and abundant harvests. Though brief, the ritual is deeply solemn, reflecting the gratitude to nature and the river that has sustained generations.



Following the ceremony comes the most excited part of the festival, dap sao bat ca. Strong men carrying long bamboo poles wade into the river and form a horizontal line. Upon receiving the signal, they simultaneously strike the water's surface with force. The resounding thuds of the poles and the splashing water trigger roaring cheers from spectators lining both sides of the river.

Villagers from Tuong Phieu carrying bamboo poles, nets, and fish-pounding tools solemnly follow the procession towards the designated section of the river.

In the river, rows of participants line up evenly, awaiting the opening command.

Hundreds of villagers plunge their fishing poles into the Tich River, creating a unique scene in the water.



Women from Tuong Phieu village also take part in the traditional fish hunt.

Legend has it that dap sao bat ca tradition in Tich Giang dates back to ancient times and is closely tied to the historical Tuong Phieu Communal House where the people worship Duc Thanh Tan Vien (the Saint of Mount Tan Vien) - the leading deity among the "Four Immortals" in Vietnamese folk tradition. Locals recount that the Saint himself taught villagers how to weave nets and fashion bamboo to catch fish in the Tich River. To honor his benevolence, villagers built the communal house and have preserved this custom for generations.

"The best season for dap sao bat ca runs from the eighth to the tenth lunar months," said Nguyen Tien Cuong, a Tuong Phieu villager. "This is when the water flowing from Ba Vi Mountain recedes, leaving the riverbed shallower and driving the fish into deeper pockets. The fishing gear is remarkably simple: a bamboo frame fitted with a net and attached to a long bamboo handle. When a fish gets caught in the net, the fisherman can feel the vibrations and either lifts it up or dives down to grab it."

A typical dap sao bat ca session usually yields a few strings of fish, with some catching up to a several kilograms, mostly carp. However, for the locals, the greatest value does not lie in the catch itself. The fish are considered a "gift from the river" and are shared with everyone. Untangling fresh fish from the nets. Nguyen Van Cong, Vice Chairman of the Phuc Tho Commune People's Committee, noted that Tuong Phieu means "a gentle breeze" and is an ancient village known for its national relic-listed communal house. The Tuong Phieu Communal House Festival has also been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Dap sao bat ca is therefore not merely a folk activity, but a unique cultural event reflecting the profound bond between humanity and nature. "We aim to preserve and promote the value of dap sao bat ca as a cultural highlight to attract experiential tourism," Cong emphasized. "We hope to not only help locals boost incomes but also ignite pride and community cohesion, especially among the younger generation."

As the festival draws to a close, a panoramic view of the crowded river section captures the lively, enduring cultural heritage and traditional beauty of Tuong Phieu Village.

Carrying catches back to the village.



Given the rush of modern life, the dap sao bat ca spectacle on the Tich River retains its rustic charm. Amid the rhythmic thuds of bamboo poles hitting the water and the echoes of laughter, one can vividly feel the enduring flow of a time-honored tradition, preserved as a living memory of this riverside region./.

Story: Cong Dat

Photos: Cong Dat & Thanh Giang/VNP