Preserving the Memory of Ho Chi Minh City

21/07/2026

In the heart of Saigon Ward, where the city moves at a relentless pace, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum offers a quiet retreat. Built in the late 19th century, the building blends Gothic architecture with subtle Asian influences. Its symmetrical columns, red-tiled roof, and intricate decorative details have become an enduring part of the city’s urban heritage.

Construction of the museum building began in 1885 and was completed in 1890. Designed by French architect Alfred Foulhoux, it was originally intended to serve as a Museum of Commerce showcasing products from Cochinchina. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Designed by French architect Alfred Foulhoux, the building was constructed between 1885 and 1890. Originally intended to serve as a Museum of Commerce, it instead became the residence of the Governor of Cochinchina under the French colonial administration. Over the decades, it served a variety of official functions, including as the headquarters of successive governments and state institutions. Before 1975, it was commonly known as Gia Long Palace.

After the liberation of southern Vietnam on April 30, 1975, the building was used by the Saigon–Gia Dinh Military Administrative Committee as a venue for cultural activities, performances, and public exhibitions. On August 12, 1978, it officially became the Ho Chi Minh City Revolutionary Museum. Following extensive restoration and renovation, it was renamed the Ho Chi Minh City Museum in 1999. In 2012, the building was recognized as a National Architectural and Artistic Heritage Site.





The Ho Chi Minh City Museum is a landmark destination for exploring the city's rich history and cultural heritage. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

The museum consists of a two-story main building covering about 1,700 square meters, along with a rear wing. Its symmetrical layout reflects classical Revival architecture, highlighted by a central entrance hall and elegant Ionic colonnades that showcase European design traditions.

Inside, the exhibitions trace the city’s history from the early days of Gia Dinh through the transformation of Saigon into today's Ho Chi Minh City. Historical artifacts, maps, photographs, and archival documents are thoughtfully arranged to help visitors follow the city's development across different periods.

Military artifacts, including an aircraft and a tank, are displayed at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, offering visitors a glimpse into Vietnam's wartime history. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

An exhibition gallery dedicated to the history of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

One of the museum's newest attractions is its restored underground bunker, which has recently reopened to the public. With its narrow corridors, low ceilings, steel doors, and emergency facilities, the bunker offers a striking contrast to the galleries above. Rather than reading about history, visitors experience it firsthand in a space that vividly reflects the realities of a turbulent period.

Lion dance heads on display at the museum highlight a traditional performance art of Ho Chi Minh City's Chinese community. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

Traditional wedding attire of the Lao and Khmer ethnic groups is on display at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

Many visitors spend extra time exploring this section. "It's a fascinating space. Walking into the bunker feels like stepping into a quieter, more reflective side of the city," said Khanh Linh, a resident of Long Truong Ward. For her, the visit offered more than historical information, it provided a deeper, more personal connection to the city's past.

The museum's underground bunker is protected by six solid cast-iron doors fitted with ship-style locking wheels and heavy steel bolts designed for maximum security during emergencies. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

Back upstairs, natural light streaming through large windows creates an inviting atmosphere throughout the galleries. Everyday artifacts and personal mementos continue the story, revealing how generations of residents shaped Saigon's cultural identity and daily life.

Screens along the bunker walls and corridors display original plans of Gia Long Palace, historical photographs, images of the 1963 coup, and other landmarks that trace the city's history. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

As Ho Chi Minh City continues to evolve, the museum remains a place where its collective memory is carefully preserved. Quiet and unassuming, it invites visitors to pause, reflect, and gain a deeper appreciation of the city's rich history.

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year who come to explore the city's history and cultural heritage. Photo: Thong Hai/ VNP

Today, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum serves as a center for research, preservation, and exhibitions on the city's natural heritage, history, culture, and people, while highlighting their connection to the broader story of Vietnam. Each year, it welcomes more than 450,000 visitors for sightseeing, research, and educational programs.

By Thong Hai/VNP



