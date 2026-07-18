Echoes of the Flute in the Truong Son Range

18/07/2026

For generations, the flute has been more than a musical instrument for the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic people living along the Truong Son Range in the central province of Quang Tri.

Revered as the community’s most popular and sacred traditional instrument, its melodies have accompanied daily life, festivals, courtship, and spiritual rituals, carrying stories of the mountains from one generation to the next.

Bru-Van Kieu artisans craft a variety of flutes from truc, a slender species of forest bamboo prized for its durability and clear, resonant sound. Each type of flute serves a distinct purpose. Some are played during community celebrations, while others express affection, ease loneliness, or accompany traditional ceremonies honoring ancestors and forest spirits. Through its haunting notes, the flute reflects the close bond between the Bru-Van Kieu people and the forests, streams, and mountains that have long sustained their way of life.

For the Bru-Van Kieu, the flute is more than a musical instrument, it is a bridge connecting the past and the present. Its melodies preserve memories, cultural identity, and spiritual values, reminding younger generations of their ancestral heritage amid a rapidly changing world.

Today, preserving the tradition has become a shared effort between local artisans and authorities. Elder musicians continue to teach flute-making techniques and performance skills to young people, while cultural clubs and community activities help keep the music alive. At the same time, local authorities have introduced programs to safeguard the ethnic group's intangible cultural heritage through documentation, education, and cultural exchanges.

Bru-Van Kieu young generations learn to play flutes as a way to preserve their cultural heritage. Photo: VNA

The revival of the Bru-Van Kieu flute is also creating new opportunities for community-based tourism. Visitors to villages in the Truong Son Range can experience traditional music performances, learn how the bamboo flutes are crafted, and gain a deeper appreciation of the community's cultural heritage.

Bru-Van Kieu young generations learn to play flutes as a way to preserve their cultural heritage. Photo: VNA

As the melodies continue to echo through the forests and valleys of Truong Son, the Bru-Van Kieu flute remains a timeless symbol of identity, resilience, and the enduring connection between people and nature.