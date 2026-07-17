The French Imprint in Ho Chi Minh City

17/07/2026

From Notre-dame Cathedral of Saigon and the Central Post Office to vintage villas, French architecture has become an inseparable part of Ho Chi Minh City’s landscape. Beyond their architectural value, these structures embody layers of living memories, chronicling a journey of cultural exchange and urban development.

The Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, also known by its familiar name Nha Rong Wharf (Xom Chieu Ward), was built in 1863. The landmark features a harmonious blend of Western architecture and traditional Eastern aesthetics. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Built on the banks of the Saigon River by the French shipping company Messageries Maritimes in 1863, Nha Rong Wharf stands out with its sturdy pillars, French-style arched windows, and a rooftop adorned with the traditional "two dragons flanking the moon" motif. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Nestled between glass skyscrapers and bustling crowds on central avenues, French built structures stand as timeless imprints in Ho Chi Minh City. More than a century after construction, they do not merely preserve distinctive architectural aesthetics but have woven themselves into the city's memories, defining the unique identity of this dynamic and deeply integrated metropolis.

These historical imprints began in the second half of the 19th century when the French redesigned Saigon after Western urban planning model. Experts agree that the greatest legacy of this period lies not just in individual landmarks, but in a visionary approach to modern planning. The structured layout of wide avenues, public squares, parks, and open green spaces laid the very foundation that shapes the urban face of Ho Chi Minh City today.

Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon was inaugurated in 1880. It features classic medieval European architecture characterized by Romanesque arches, twin bell towers and exposed unplastered red-brick walls. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

What gives French architecture in Ho Chi Minh City its enduring vitality is that it is not a carbon copy of European blueprints. Instead, these buildings are the result of a unique cultural adaptation. To withstand the tropical heat and heavy monsoons, architects incorporated wide loggias, ventilated louvers, high pitched roofs, and subtle indigenous patterns. This marriage of Western engineering and Eastern philosophy birthed the signature Indochinese style which has become a treasured heritage of Vietnam.

Architect Nguyen Truong Luu observed that the capacity to embrace new values without losing its core identity has defined Ho Chi Minh City throughout its history. This is vividly reflected in its architectural landmarks, where imported styles were seamlessly localized to blend into the local daily life and culture.



Saigon Central Post Office is a favorite check-in spot for visitors. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

The impressive barrel-vaulted ceiling inside Saigon Central Post Office. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Saigon Central Post Office is a favorite check-in spot for visitors. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP A casual stroll downtown reveals these architectural landmarks at every turn: the Notre-Dame Cathedral with its red-brick facade marrying Romanesque and Gothic styles; the Central Post Office featuring an airy steel-vaulted ceiling; the Municipal Theater echoing the classic opulence of French opera houses; and the City People’s Committee office with European palace architecture. Far from being tourist backdrops, these buildings are meaningful memories of generations of locals. Similarly, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts- formerly the mansion of the prominent businessman, Hua Bon Hoa - displays a harmonious fusion of Western architecture and Eastern decorative arts. It stands as a testament to the multicultural tapestry that has shaped the identity of Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City.



Bảo tàng Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (phường Sài Gòn), được xây dựng năm 1890, có diện tích hơn 1.700 m² gồm hai tầng của tòa nhà chính và tòa nhà ngang thiết kế theo phong cách cổ điển - phục hưng, kết hợp Âu – Á. Ảnh: Nguyễn Luân/Báo ảnh Việt Nam

According to researcher Tran Huu Phuc Tien, many old villas and heritage sites hold values that extend far beyond architectural aesthetics. They encapsulate historical narratives tied to key figures and pivotal milestones in the city's formation and growth. Preserving these structures means safeguarding urban memory for future generations.



Inaugurated in 1885 and designed by architect Jules Bourard, the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court (Ben Thanh Ward) stands as one of the city's most grand and historic symbols of French colonial architecture. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP