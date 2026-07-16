Bringing Ca Tru Closer to Young Audiences

16/07/2026

On July 14, 2026, in Hanoi, the Bich Cau Ca Tru Club, in collaboration with a group of students from FPT University, organized the "Cham Ca Tru" (Touching Ca Tru) program. The event created an engaging and immersive space where audiences could experience the beauty of ca tru, helping bring this traditional performing art closer to the public, especially younger generations. It also sought to inspire a deeper appreciation for Vietnam's cultural heritage while promoting the preservation and continued vitality of this treasured art form in contemporary life.

Young people experience the traditional art of ca tru during the "Cham Ca Tru" program. Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA