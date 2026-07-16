Bringing Ca Tru Closer to Young Audiences
On July 14, 2026, in Hanoi, the Bich Cau Ca Tru Club, in collaboration with
a group of students from FPT University, organized the "Cham Ca
Tru" (Touching Ca Tru) program. The event created an engaging and
immersive space where audiences could experience the beauty of ca
tru, helping bring this traditional performing art closer to the
public, especially younger generations. It also sought to inspire a deeper
appreciation for Vietnam's cultural heritage while promoting the preservation
and continued vitality of this treasured art form in contemporary life.