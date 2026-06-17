The Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards – Van Xuan Awards 2026 Officially Launched





Scene at the press conference launching the Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards – Van Xuan Awards 2026.

The press conference was co-organized by the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports; and VINAMA Media JSC.

The event was chaired by Nguyen Truong Son, President of the Vietnam Advertising Association; Trinh Thi Thuy, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Ninh Thi Thu Huong, Director General of the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Libraries; along with representatives of the Vietnam Advertising Association, media executives, journalists, editors, and domestic and international press agencies.

Delegates attend the press conference.

In his opening remarks, journalist and director Nguyen Truong Son, co-head of the organizing committee, emphasized that the Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards (Van Xuan Awards) is a prestigious annual award initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Vietnam Advertising Association. The awards honor outstanding advertising ideas distinguished by creativity, practical value, and strong Vietnamese cultural identity.

Journalist and director Nguyen Truong Son, President of the Vietnam Advertising Association and co-head of the organizing committee, speaks at the press conference.

The awards are part of the national project “Building and Promoting the National Brand: Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards” for the 2020 - 2030 period, contributing to the implementation of Vietnam’s Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

Under the strategy, Vietnam’s cultural industries are expected to achieve average annual growth of around 10% by 2030, contributing approximately 7% of national GDP. The workforce in the sector is projected to grow by about 10% annually and account for 6% of the country’s total labor force, while exports from cultural industries are targeted to increase by roughly 7% per year.

Delegates at the press conference.

Advertising has been identified as one of the key sectors driving creativity, promoting the national image, and spreading Vietnamese cultural values in the digital age. As cultural industries emerge as a new engine of national development, advertising is evolving beyond brand communication into a powerful medium for conveying Vietnam’s identity, culture, and soft power.

Creative campaigns infused with Vietnamese spirit are helping bring traditional culture into contemporary life, engage younger generations, and leave a mark on international markets. Over the years, the awards have witnessed a growing number of brands incorporating cultural heritage and national identity into innovative communication campaigns. Notable examples include Biti’s Hunter’s “Di de tro ve” (Return Journey), VinFast’s “Manh liet tinh than Viet” (The Fierce Vietnamese Spirit), and Vietnam Airlines’ “Sai canh vuon cao di san Viet” (Spreading the Wings of Vietnamese Heritage).

Discussions on the sidelines of the press conference.

At the 2025 Van Xuan Awards, the Grand Prix was presented to the “80th Anniversary Campaign of the Vietnam People’s Public Security Force,” produced by the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Political Affairs in collaboration with Zeit Media. The campaign stood out for its creativity, strong visual appeal, effective communication impact, and positive social influence, reflecting the innovation and pioneering role of Vietnam’s advertising industry in a new era.

Entries submitted for the awards are evaluated based on originality, memorable messaging, visual and audio quality, communication effectiveness, and social responsibility, while also demonstrating Vietnamese cultural values, ethics, and traditions.

According to Nguyen Truong Son, the awards attracted more than 3,700 entries from 2023 to 2025, involving around 400 brands, over 200 creative experts, and millions of interactions across media platforms. Many campaigns with strong Vietnamese identity have generated widespread public engagement and recognition within the creative industry.

The 2026 edition adopts the theme “Culture Inspires Prosperity,” inviting participants to explore national identity through the lens of contemporary creativity. Culture is viewed not merely as traditional material, but as a source of inspiration that connects with audiences and reflects modern life.

Through the competition, the organizers hope to spread inspiring stories about Vietnamese culture, people, and spirit through the language of creative advertising, contributing to the image of a modern, vibrant, and culturally rich Vietnam.

Tran Viet Tan, Vice President of the Vietnam Advertising Association and Chairman of VINAMA Media JSC, noted that the awards are gradually becoming a bridge connecting regulators, businesses, experts, and the creative community. He stressed that the program also serves as an important platform for discovering and nurturing young talent who will shape the future of Vietnam’s advertising industry in a more professional, innovative, and sustainable direction.

“The awards’ core values, practical significance, and professional organization have created lasting appeal over the years. This demonstrates the growing prestige of the Vạn Xuan Awards and its contribution to elevating the position of Vietnam’s advertising industry in the region,” he said.

In 2026, the Van Xuan Awards will continue to affirm its standing as one of Vietnam’s leading advertising honors through a series of activities running from June to December, including seminars, exhibitions, networking forums, technology showcases, career orientation programs, and artistic performances aimed at promoting creativity, national pride, and Vietnamese cultural values.

This year’s awards feature 52 categories recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations in Vietnam’s advertising industry, including:

Grand Prix: The highest honor, recognizing overall excellence of the year.

Van Xuan Classic Awards (9 prizes): Honoring exceptional advertising campaigns across television, outdoor advertising, digital news platforms, and social media.

Van Xuan Awards (39 prizes): Recognizing outstanding marketing campaigns, brands, agencies, production houses, and advertising talents.

Van Xuan Stars (3 prizes): Honoring outstanding projects by young talents nationwide and encouraging students to bring creative ideas into practical application.

The submission portal will open from September 1 to October 20, 2026. Preliminary judging and finalist selection will take place from October 30 to November 15, 2026. The awards ceremony is expected to be held at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City between December 15 and 24, 2026.