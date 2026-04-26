PM orders comprehensive fixes to shortcomings in fighting IUU fishing

Training sessions and dialogues have improved fishermen’s understanding of regulations and the risks associated with IUU fishing. Photo: VNA

According to an official dispatch signed on April 25, despite progress following the EC’s fifth inspection, shortcomings remain in law enforcement, inter-agency coordination, monitoring of fishing vessels, handling of violations, and traceability control for imported seafood materials. These weaknesses continue to hinder Vietnam’s efforts to meet EC recommendations.The Government attributed the situation partly to inadequate responsibility and enforcement by some local authorities and relevant agencies. The PM stressed that heads of ministries, sectors and coastal localities will be held fully accountable if violations persist, affecting the country’s efforts to have the warning lifted.The dispatch calls for urgent and coordinated action, including legal reforms, tighter fleet management, stronger law enforcement and more effective inspections.A key task is reviewing and improving the legal framework governing the fisheries sector, including a new decree to replace current regulations on administrative sanctions in fisheries. Authorities were also instructed to review broader fisheries legislation to support sustainable development, responsible fishing and international integration.The Government reiterated the need to accelerate implementation of approved projects, strategies, plans and programmes aimed at strengthening protection of aquatic resources; reducing fishing pressure; promoting aquaculture, particularly marine farming, and helping promote fishing communities transition to more sustainable livelihoods.On fleet management, authorities and relevant agencies were told to conduct a nationwide review of fishing vessels by size; identify vessels failing to meet registration, licensing or food safety requirements, and update information on fishing vessels and vessel owners in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) and the national population database (VNeID) to ensure accuracy and consistency. All eligible vessels must complete registration and install vessel monitoring systems (VMS) in line with regulations.The dispatch also requires the control of all vessels entering and leaving ports and border checkpoints through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), with data integration among central and local agencies completed by this June.Strict oversight is also required for vessels considered high-risk for IUU violations or those with prolonged VMS disconnections. Authorities must ensure all fishing catches are landed through designated ports and fully recorded for traceability. Imported seafood raw materials, especially container shipments, will face tighter controls.Particular scrutiny will be placed on imported swordfish and tuna consignments and seafood exports to the European market since 2024, with authorities ordered to review all related documentation and enterprise records.To strengthen enforcement, the PM ordered intensified patrols in waters bordering neighbouring countries and at key coastal areas to prevent vessels from encroaching into foreign waters. Authorities were also requested to accelerate investigations, prosecutions and trials related to serious IUU violations.Special attention was directed to dismantling brokerage networks that facilitate illegal fishing in foreign waters, particularly in Khanh Hoa and An Giang provinces and Can Tho city. Violations involving VMS disconnections, boundary breaches and illegal overseas fishing since 2024 must be fully handled, with sanctions updated in the national administrative penalty database.Monthly reporting, intensified inspections and strict accountability measures will accompany the crackdown. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment - the standing body of the national steering committee on IUU fishing prevention and control, was tasked with coordinating implementation and reporting progress regularly to the PM, and the Deputy PM and head of the national steering committee, on the implementation of anti-IUU tasks by relevant ministries, sectors and localities./.