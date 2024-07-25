Making news
Dossier on imperial citadel preservation, development gets UNESCO committee’s approval
Chairman of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) Vishal V. Sharma on July 24 approved a decision to officially give consent to Vietnam’s proposals on the orientation and vision for researching, preserving, and developing the Central Sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.
The move was made at the WHC’s ongoing 46th session in New Delhi, India.
The WHC recognised and highly valued Vietnam’s achievements during the realisation of all commitments by the Vietnamese Government since the Central Sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long was listed as a world heritage site in 2010.
The approval of the dossier on the preservation and promotion of the site’s values is expected to pave the way for the restoration of the space and main hall of Kinh Thien Palace, a primary relic there.
Noting the particular importance of this dossier, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, emphasised that all WHC members spoke highly of the willing, serious, and responsible spirit of Vietnam during the cooperation with the World Heritage Centre and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) to realise Vietnam’s wish on the basis of the World Heritage Convention, the country’s adherence to commitments, and the further promotion of the heritage’s outstanding universal value.
Ngoc also described the approval of the dossier as “spiritual incense” offered to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, who always paid attention to the preservation and promotion of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel’s value.
Director of the World Heritage Centre Lazare Eloundou Assomo said the dossier is important to not only Vietnam but also the world as it also covers new issues related to heritage development. He considered this as a role model of a member state’s cooperation with UNESCO and the advisory body, and also an epitome of world heritage preservation.
Within the framework of the WHC’s 46th session, Ngoc had meetings with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and WHC Chairman Vishal V. Sharma. He also chaired a working session with ICOMOS President Teresa Patricio, ICOMOS Director-General Marie-Laure Lavenir, and heads of other countries’ delegations.
At the events, leaders of UNESCO, ICOMOS, and countries’ delegations offered condolences to Vietnamese leaders and people on the passing of General Secretary Trong.
They spoke highly of Vietnam’s sound cooperation with UNESCO and other member states, along with its significant and effective contributions to the organisation’s common affairs as a member of the six key governing bodies of UNESCO.
The officials considered Vietnam as a typical example of a member state’s cooperation with the advisory agency in the preservation and promotion of heritage value in association with sustainable development. They also called on the country to maintain close coordination, boost initiatives, and share experience with others in the region and the world./.