Vietnam’s Symbol of Love Between Husband and Wife

The pairs of beautifully tied Phu The cakes nestled in green leaves resemble carefully wrapped wishes for eternal love. Photo: VNA

Phu The cake (also known as Banh xu xe) is one of the most symbolic delicacies in Vietnam’s wedding culture. These small square sticky rice cakes, wrapped in green dong leaves, feature a translucent layer of glutinous rice flour encasing a fragrant filling of mung bean and coconut. Their delicate sweetness represents fidelity and devotion between husband and wife. Traditionally presented in pairs, the cakes are an essential offering at wedding ceremonies and are also enjoyed during Tet as a wish for family reunion and fulfillment.

Finished Phu The cakes. Photo: VNA

Phu The cake has a characteristic sweet and delicate flavor symbolizes fidelity and devotion. Photo: VNA

Hanging dong leaves to dry before using them to wrap Phu The cakes. Photo: VNA

In Dinh Bang Ward in Bac Ninh Province, widely regarded as the birthplace of Phu The cake hundreds of years ago, the craft remains an important part of local life. Nearly 100 households in the ward continue to make the cakes by hand, following traditional recipes passed down through generations. From selecting quality glutinous rice and carefully preparing mung bean filling to wrapping each cake neatly in dong leaves, every step requires patience and skill.

Workers making Phu The cake at a household in Dinh Bang ward, Bac Ninh province. Photo: VNA

The fillings of Phu The cake that are made of mung bean paste and coconut. Photo: VNA

Danh Danh fruits are used to create the beautiful golden colour of Phu The cakes. Photo: VNA

Workers dry the cakes after boiling with weighted objects. Photo: VNA



As wedding season and Tet approach, local families work from early morning until late evening to meet a growing number of orders from across the country. Despite modern changes, artisans in Dinh Bang remain committed to preserving the traditional flavor and meticulous craftsmanship that have made Phu The cake a cherished symbol of love and harmony in Vietnamese culture.